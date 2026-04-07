Pattern locks are a useful security feature that helps protect your Samsung device from unauthorized access. However, there may be situations where you want to remove the pattern lock, such as when it becomes inconvenient or when you are changing your security settings. Understanding how to remove pattern lock in Samsung allows you to manage your device more easily while maintaining control over your privacy. The process is straightforward if you follow the correct steps.

Start by unlocking your Samsung phone and going to the Settings app. This is where you can access all security and lock screen options.

Scroll down and tap on “Lock Screen” or “Biometrics and Security,” depending on your device model.

Locate the settings icon on your device

Ensure your phone is unlocked

Navigate carefully to the correct section

Access Secure Lock Settings

Within the lock screen menu, look for options like “Secure Lock Settings” or “Screen Lock Type.” Tap on it to proceed.

You may be asked to enter your current pattern to verify your identity.

Enter your existing pattern correctly

Retry if needed

Keep your pattern private

Change the Screen Lock Type

After accessing the lock settings, select the option labeled “Screen Lock Type.” This allows you to modify or remove your current lock method.

From the available options, choose “None” or “Swipe” to remove the pattern lock completely.

Select the appropriate option

Read the instructions on screen

Confirm your choice

Confirm and Apply Changes

Your phone will prompt you to confirm the change. Once confirmed, the pattern lock will be removed from your Samsung device.

You will now be able to access your phone without entering a pattern.

Confirm when prompted

Wait for the update to apply

Test your new settings

Review Your Device Security

After removing the pattern lock, it’s important to review your device’s overall security. Without a lock, your phone is more exposed to unauthorized access.

Consider using other security options like fingerprint or face recognition if needed.

Be aware of reduced security

Enable alternative protection if necessary

Keep your personal data safe

Also Read: How to Remove Password from iPhone