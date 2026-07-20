Woman dies after suspected suicide fall from Upper Hill building in Nairobi

A 22-year-old woman died after she allegedly fell from the rooftop of a 22-storey building in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area in what police are treating as a suspected suicide.

The incident was reported at about 1.30 a.m. on Sunday after the management of Altura Canaan Building received information from a security guard that a woman’s body had been found on an adjacent plot.

Police officers visited the scene and found the body of the woman lying on the ground with multiple fractures, consistent with a fall from a height. She had fallen from the 22 floor of the building.

Investigators established that the deceased is believed to have fallen from the rooftop of the building.

A bag recovered from the rooftop contained personal belongings, including a small purse, a Visa card and an IEBC voter registration card bearing the name Margaret Wambui, which police believe belonged to the deceased.

Wambui, an intern at a hotel in the area, allegedly went to the rooftop to take photographs at about 10:00 PM before her body was found in a neighboring building minutes later.

Her family which stays in Kasarani is seeking answers after the death.

Wambui, who is on an attachment at a hotel, left home at 7:00 PM heading to her workplace internship. There are no reports that she ever arrived at the hotel. The only information available is that she accessed Altura Apartments at 10:00 PM.

Reports indicate she went to the reception area, left minutes later, and went to the 22nd floor to take photos.

Police said there was a security guard on the rooftop who saw her taking photos, but he did not see the moment she fell as he had gone to the washroom.

Police said they were informed the deceased fell from the top of the building or threw herself down—either she accidentally fell or jumped.

Her family argued she had not shown any signs of stress to warrant suicide.

Police have opened investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident, although preliminary findings point to a suspected suicide.

The scene was documented before the body was moved to the Nairobi City Funeral Home for a post-mortem examination and formal identification.

Elsewhere, a 61-year-old man died after falling from the rooftop of a three-storey residential building in Mombasa’s Majengo area.

The deceased, identified as Francisco Zaverio Machira, reportedly fell from the third-floor rooftop of his home in Lumumba Estate at about 7.40 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, family members rushed him to Aga Khan Hospital for emergency treatment, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the body had visible head injuries and a broken left arm, consistent with injuries sustained in the fall.

The body was moved to the Aga Khan Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall.