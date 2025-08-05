Permanent marker on a whiteboard may seem like a disaster, but with the right methods, it can be cleaned off easily. Here are simple ways on how to remove permanent marker from white board without damaging your board.

Write Over the Mark with a Dry-Erase Marker

This is the quickest and most effective trick:

Use a dry-erase marker to scribble directly over the permanent marker stain.

Make sure the dry-erase ink fully covers the old mark.

Wait a few seconds, then wipe with a clean whiteboard eraser or soft cloth.

The solvent in the dry-erase marker helps lift the permanent ink off the surface.

Use Rubbing Alcohol

Alcohol works well for tougher stains:

Soak a cotton ball or soft cloth with rubbing alcohol (70% or higher).

. Gently rub the permanent marker in small circles.

Wipe away the residue with a dry cloth.

Avoid scrubbing too hard to prevent damaging the surface.

Try Hand Sanitizer

If alcohol is not available, hand sanitizer can help:

Apply a small amount of gel-based hand sanitizer directly onto the marker.

Let it sit for 10–20 seconds.

Rub with a cloth or paper towel, then clean with water and dry.

This method is convenient, especially in schools or offices.

Use Baking Soda Paste

For gentle cleaning:

Mix baking soda and water into a thick paste.

into a thick paste. Apply the paste to the mark using a soft cloth.

Rub gently, then wipe clean with a damp cloth.

This method is safe and works well for light stains.

Use Commercial Whiteboard Cleaner

If available:

Spray the whiteboard cleaner directly onto the stain.

directly onto the stain. Wipe with a dry cloth in circular motion.

Repeat if necessary for stubborn marks.

These cleaners are made specifically for maintaining whiteboards.

Avoid Harsh Cleaners

Never use abrasive tools or bleach-based cleaners. These can scratch or discolor the whiteboard, making future writing harder to remove.

