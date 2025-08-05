Permanent marker on a whiteboard may seem like a disaster, but with the right methods, it can be cleaned off easily. Here are simple ways on how to remove permanent marker from white board without damaging your board.
- Write Over the Mark with a Dry-Erase Marker
This is the quickest and most effective trick:
- Use a dry-erase marker to scribble directly over the permanent marker stain.
- Make sure the dry-erase ink fully covers the old mark.
- Wait a few seconds, then wipe with a clean whiteboard eraser or soft cloth.
The solvent in the dry-erase marker helps lift the permanent ink off the surface.
- Use Rubbing Alcohol
Alcohol works well for tougher stains:
- Soak a cotton ball or soft cloth with rubbing alcohol (70% or higher).
- Gently rub the permanent marker in small circles.
- Wipe away the residue with a dry cloth.
Avoid scrubbing too hard to prevent damaging the surface.
- Try Hand Sanitizer
If alcohol is not available, hand sanitizer can help:
- Apply a small amount of gel-based hand sanitizer directly onto the marker.
- Let it sit for 10–20 seconds.
- Rub with a cloth or paper towel, then clean with water and dry.
This method is convenient, especially in schools or offices.
- Use Baking Soda Paste
For gentle cleaning:
- Mix baking soda and water into a thick paste.
- Apply the paste to the mark using a soft cloth.
- Rub gently, then wipe clean with a damp cloth.
This method is safe and works well for light stains.
- Use Commercial Whiteboard Cleaner
If available:
- Spray the whiteboard cleaner directly onto the stain.
- Wipe with a dry cloth in circular motion.
- Repeat if necessary for stubborn marks.
These cleaners are made specifically for maintaining whiteboards.
- Avoid Harsh Cleaners
Never use abrasive tools or bleach-based cleaners. These can scratch or discolor the whiteboard, making future writing harder to remove.
