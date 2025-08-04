Cutting or handling onions often leaves a strong smell on your hands that regular soap can’t wash away. Fortunately, there are several effective ways to get rid of it using items commonly found at home. Here is how to remove onion smell from hands.

Rub with Stainless Steel

Rubbing your hands on stainless steel is one of the most effective tricks:

Hold a stainless steel spoon, faucet, or the inside of your sink.

Rub your hands all over the metal under cold running water for 30 to 60 seconds.

Dry your hands with a clean towel.

The sulfur in onions reacts with the steel, helping to neutralize the odor.

Use Lemon Juice

Lemon juice naturally removes strong smells:

Cut a lemon in half and rub it directly onto your hands.

Let the juice sit for a minute or two.

Rinse with water and wash with mild soap.

If you don’t have a fresh lemon, bottled lemon juice can also work.

Try Baking Soda Paste

Baking soda acts as a deodorizer:

Mix one tablespoon of baking soda with a little water to form a paste.

Rub the paste onto your hands, focusing on the fingertips and nails.

Leave it on for a minute, then rinse with warm water.

This method is gentle and effective on stubborn odors.

Use Vinegar or Apple Cider Vinegar

Both types of vinegar help eliminate onion smell:

Pour a small amount of vinegar onto your palms.

Rub it into your hands for about 30 seconds.

Rinse thoroughly and wash with soap to remove the vinegar scent.

This method works well if the smell is especially strong.

Scrub with Toothpaste

Minty toothpaste is another useful option:

Squeeze a small amount of toothpaste onto your hands.

Rub thoroughly for a minute, including under nails.

Rinse well with water.

The mint scent helps mask and neutralize onion smell quickly.

Wash with Salt and Soap

Salt acts as a mild abrasive to lift odors:

Sprinkle coarse salt into your wet hands.

Add a small amount of dish soap or hand soap.

Scrub for 30 seconds and rinse thoroughly.

Avoid this if you have cuts, as salt may sting.

