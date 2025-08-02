If you have a dog, chances are you’ve found its hair stuck to your clothes. While it can be frustrating, there are easy and effective ways to get rid of dog hair without damaging your clothes or using expensive tools. Here is how to remove dog hair from clothes.

Use a Lint Roller

A lint roller is one of the quickest ways to remove dog hair from clothing. Simply roll it over your clothes, pressing gently. The sticky surface will lift the hairs. Replace the sheet when it stops being sticky.

Try Duct Tape or Packing Tape

If you don’t have a lint roller, use duct tape. Wrap it around your hand with the sticky side out, then dab or pat the fabric. It works just like a lint roller and is especially good for thick or coarse hair.

Use a Damp Rubber Glove

Put on a clean rubber glove and slightly dampen it with water. Rub your hand over the clothes and the hair will stick to the glove. Rinse off the collected hair and repeat as needed.

Add Vinegar to the Wash

Add half a cup of white vinegar to your washing machine during the rinse cycle. Vinegar helps loosen pet hair, making it easier for the machine to wash it away. Use a lint trap or clean the machine after washing to remove any loose hair.

Use a Dryer Sheet

Before washing, toss your clothes into the dryer for 10 minutes with a dryer sheet. This loosens pet hair, which ends up in the lint trap. Then shake off the clothes and wash them as usual.

Keep Your Dog Groomed

Regular brushing reduces the amount of hair your dog sheds. The less hair they leave around the house, the less you’ll find on your clothes. Brushing outside can also help keep your home cleaner.

