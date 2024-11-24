Polygel nails are a popular option for durable and flexible manicures. However, removing them requires care to avoid damaging your natural nails. Using the right techniques and materials can make the process efficient and safe. how to remove polygel nails at home without professional assistance.

Gather the Necessary Supplies

You will need acetone (100% pure is ideal), cotton balls or pads, aluminum foil, a nail file, a buffer, a cuticle pusher or orangewood stick, and cuticle oil or moisturizer. Ensure you work in a well-ventilated area, as acetone has a strong odor. Trim the Polygel Nails (If Applicable)

If your polygel nails have extended lengths, use a nail clipper to trim them down. This reduces the amount of material to remove and makes the process quicker. File the Top Layer

Use a coarse nail file to gently file away the shiny topcoat of the polygel nails. This step allows the acetone to penetrate the polygel more effectively. Avoid filing too deeply, as this could damage your natural nails. Soak Cotton in Acetone

Soak a cotton ball or pad in acetone. Ensure it is fully saturated but not dripping excessively, as you will be wrapping it around your nails. Wrap Nails in Foil

Place the acetone-soaked cotton on each nail and wrap it tightly with a small piece of aluminum foil to hold it in place. This creates a sealed environment that helps soften the polygel. Repeat for all fingers. Wait for 15-20 Minutes

Allow the acetone to work for 15-20 minutes. During this time, the polygel will begin to break down and loosen from your natural nails. Remove the Foil and Cotton

Unwrap one finger at a time and check if the polygel has softened. The polygel should appear gooey or flakey. Gently Push Off the Polygel

Use a cuticle pusher or orangewood stick to gently scrape off the softened polygel. Work carefully to avoid scraping your natural nails. If the polygel resists, rewrap the nail with acetone and foil for an additional 5-10 minutes. Buff the Nails

Once the polygel is removed, use a nail buffer to smooth out any remaining residue and even the surface of your natural nails. Moisturize and Care for Nails

Wash your hands thoroughly to remove any remaining acetone. Apply cuticle oil to rehydrate your nails and massage it into the surrounding skin. Follow up with a nourishing hand cream to restore moisture.

