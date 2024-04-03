Safe Mode is a diagnostic mode that helps troubleshoot issues on Samsung devices by disabling third-party apps. However, getting stuck in Safe Mode unintentionally can be frustrating. Fortunately, there are several methods to exit Safe Mode on Samsung smartphones and tablets. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to remove safe mode in Samsung to its normal functioning state.

The simplest method to exit Safe Mode is by restarting your Samsung device. Press and hold the Power button until the power menu appears on the screen. Then, tap on the “Restart” or “Reboot” option to restart your device. Sometimes, entering Safe Mode can occur due to accidental pressing of certain physical buttons. Ensure that no buttons are stuck or malfunctioning on your device. Clean the buttons if necessary and then restart your device. If you have a Samsung device with a removable battery, power off your device and remove the battery for a few seconds. Reinsert the battery and power on your device. This action may help reset the device and exit Safe Mode. Unsafe or incompatible third-party apps can trigger Safe Mode. Review the apps you’ve recently installed or updated before encountering the Safe Mode issue. Uninstall any suspicious or problematic apps from your device. A soft reset can help resolve software glitches and exit Safe Mode. Press and hold the Power button and the Volume Down button simultaneously for about 10 seconds until the device restarts. Release the buttons once the Samsung logo appears. Clearing the cache partition can resolve system-related issues that may cause Safe Mode to persist. Boot your Samsung device into Recovery Mode by pressing and holding the Power, Volume Up, and Home buttons simultaneously. Navigate to the “Wipe cache partition” option using the volume keys and select it using the Power button. Reboot your device after the cache partition is cleared. Ensure that your Samsung device is running the latest software version. Go to Settings > Software Update and check for any available updates. Install the updates if available and then restart your device to see if Safe Mode is removed. If all else fails, performing a factory reset may be necessary to exit Safe Mode. Before proceeding, ensure to backup your important data as this process will erase all data on your device. Go to Settings > General Management > Reset > Factory data reset, then follow the on-screen instructions to reset your device to its factory settings.

