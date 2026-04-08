Mattress stains are common and can come from spills, sweat, or accidents. Since a mattress cannot be washed like regular fabric, removing stains requires a careful approach to avoid damaging it. Learning how to remove stains from mattress surfaces helps you maintain a clean and hygienic sleeping environment. With the right techniques and a bit of patience, you can refresh your mattress and extend its lifespan.

If the stain is fresh, start by blotting the area with a clean cloth or paper towel to absorb as much liquid as possible.

Avoid rubbing the stain, as this can spread it and push it deeper into the mattress.

Dab gently to absorb moisture

Use a clean, dry cloth

Act quickly for best results

Use a Mild Cleaning Solution

Prepare a simple cleaning solution using water and a small amount of mild detergent or dish soap. Lightly apply it to the stained area using a cloth or sponge.

Do not soak the mattress, as excess moisture can lead to mold or odors.

Use only a small amount of liquid

Apply gently to the surface

Avoid over-wetting the mattress

Apply Baking Soda to Remove Odors

After cleaning the stain, sprinkle baking soda over the area. This helps absorb moisture and neutralize any odors.

Let it sit for several hours or overnight for best results, then vacuum it off.

Cover the entire affected area

Leave it long enough to absorb moisture

Vacuum thoroughly afterward

Treat Stubborn Stains with Vinegar or Hydrogen Peroxide

For tougher stains, you can use a small amount of white vinegar or hydrogen peroxide. Apply it lightly and blot the area.

Be cautious, as these substances can affect the color of some fabrics.

Test on a small area first

Use sparingly

Blot rather than scrub

Let the Mattress Dry Completely

After cleaning, allow the mattress to dry fully before using it again. Proper drying prevents mold and keeps the mattress fresh.

You can speed up the process by placing it in a well-ventilated area or using a fan.

Ensure complete drying

Avoid covering while damp

Use airflow to speed up drying

Also Read: How to Remove Paint on the Wall