Removing the bandage after circumcision should be done gently and with care to avoid pain, bleeding, or injury. It is always best to follow the specific instructions given by the doctor, but here are general steps on how to remove the bandage after circumcision safely.

Wait for the Right Time

Most healthcare providers recommend leaving the bandage on for 24 to 48 hours:

Do not remove it too early unless instructed.

Allow time for initial healing to reduce the risk of bleeding.

Always confirm with the doctor how long to wait.

Wash Your Hands Thoroughly

Before touching the area:

Use clean water and soap to wash your hands well.

Dry your hands with a clean towel or tissue.

This helps prevent infection during the bandage removal.

Soften the Bandage with Warm Water

If the bandage is stuck:

Dip a clean cotton ball or cloth in warm (not hot) water .

. Gently dab around the edges of the bandage to loosen it.

Wait a few minutes for it to soften.

Do not pull the bandage off forcefully, especially if it sticks to the skin.

Gently Peel Off the Bandage

Once the bandage is soft:

Start peeling from one end slowly and carefully.

If it sticks, apply more warm water to loosen it.

Be gentle to avoid tearing the healing skin or causing pain.

If bleeding starts, apply light pressure with a clean cloth and contact a healthcare provider if it continues.

Clean the Area Gently

After removal:

Use warm water and mild soap to clean around the circumcision site.

Pat the area dry with a clean towel or tissue.

Avoid rubbing or scrubbing.

Keeping the area clean supports healing and prevents infection.

Apply New Dressing (If Required)

In some cases, a doctor may advise using a fresh bandage:

Apply petroleum jelly (like Vaseline) on gauze to prevent sticking.

Wrap loosely around the area.

Change the bandage daily or as instructed.

If no bandage is needed, keep the area dry and allow air exposure.

