Renaming your iPhone allows you to personalize your device, making it easier to identify in Bluetooth connections, AirDrop, or when syncing with other devices. Changing the name is a simple process that can be done directly from the device’s settings. This guide explains how to rename your iPhone in a few quick steps.
- Unlock Your iPhone
Turn on your iPhone and unlock it using your passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID.
- Open the Settings App
Locate the Settings app on your home screen and tap to open it.
- Navigate to General Settings
Scroll down the Settings menu and select General. This section contains options for managing the overall configuration of your iPhone.
- Access About Section
In the General settings, tap on About. This area provides detailed information about your device, including its current name.
- Tap on Name
At the top of the About page, you’ll see the current name of your iPhone. Tap on it to open the renaming field.
- Enter a New Name
Delete the existing name using the keyboard and type in your preferred name for the iPhone. This name will now represent your device in all interactions.
- Save the New Name
Once you’ve entered the desired name, tap Done on the keyboard to save the changes. The new name will take effect immediately.
- Confirm the Change
Exit the Settings app and check if the new name appears in areas such as Bluetooth devices or AirDrop lists to confirm the update.
