Renaming your iPhone allows you to personalize your device, making it easier to identify in Bluetooth connections, AirDrop, or when syncing with other devices. Changing the name is a simple process that can be done directly from the device’s settings. This guide explains how to rename your iPhone in a few quick steps.

Unlock Your iPhone

Turn on your iPhone and unlock it using your passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID. Open the Settings App

Locate the Settings app on your home screen and tap to open it. Navigate to General Settings

Scroll down the Settings menu and select General. This section contains options for managing the overall configuration of your iPhone. Access About Section

In the General settings, tap on About. This area provides detailed information about your device, including its current name. Tap on Name

At the top of the About page, you’ll see the current name of your iPhone. Tap on it to open the renaming field. Enter a New Name

Delete the existing name using the keyboard and type in your preferred name for the iPhone. This name will now represent your device in all interactions. Save the New Name

Once you’ve entered the desired name, tap Done on the keyboard to save the changes. The new name will take effect immediately. Confirm the Change

Exit the Settings app and check if the new name appears in areas such as Bluetooth devices or AirDrop lists to confirm the update.

