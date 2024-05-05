Accidentally deleting precious photos from your phone can be a distressing experience. However, with the right tools and techniques, it’s possible to recover those lost memories. In this guide, we’ll explore various methods to help you how to retrieve deleted pictures from phone, whether you’re using an Android or iOS device.

Check Recently Deleted Folder (iOS) or Trash (Android)

If you’re using an iPhone, start by checking the “Recently Deleted” folder in the Photos app. Deleted photos are stored here for up to 30 days before being permanently removed. Simply open the Photos app, navigate to the “Recently Deleted” album, and select the photos you want to recover.

For Android users, deleted photos may be temporarily stored in the Trash or Bin folder. Open the Google Photos app, tap on the “Menu” icon, then select “Trash” or “Bin.” Here, you can browse through deleted photos and restore them to your phone.

Utilize Backup Services

If you regularly back up your photos to cloud services like iCloud (for iOS) or Google Photos (for Android), you may be able to retrieve deleted pictures from your backup. Check your cloud storage account and look for options to restore deleted photos to your device.

Additionally, if you’ve synced your phone with a computer or external hard drive, you may find deleted photos in your backup files. Connect your device to your computer and use backup software to search for and restore lost photos.

Use Photo Recovery Apps

There are numerous third-party photo recovery apps available for both iOS and Android devices. These apps scan your phone’s internal storage and SD card (if applicable) to recover deleted photos. Popular options include DiskDigger, EaseUS MobiSaver, and Dr.Fone.

Download and install a reputable photo recovery app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). Follow the app’s instructions to scan your device for deleted photos and recover them to your phone’s gallery.

Contact Customer Support

If you’re unable to recover deleted photos using the above methods, consider reaching out to your device manufacturer’s customer support team for assistance. They may be able to provide additional guidance or recommend specialized software for photo recovery.

Provide details about your device model, operating system version, and the circumstances surrounding the deletion of your photos. Customer support representatives may offer personalized solutions to help you retrieve your lost pictures.

