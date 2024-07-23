WhatsApp messages are sometimes deleted accidentally or intentionally. However, there are methods to view deleted messages, ensuring you don’t miss important information. Here’s a guide on how to see deleted messages on WhatsApp.

Android users can access notification logs to view deleted WhatsApp messages. Long-press on the home screen, select “Widgets,” find and place the “Settings Shortcut” widget on the home screen. Choose “Notification Log” to see deleted messages. WhatsApp automatically backs up chats daily (Android) or weekly (iPhone) to Google Drive or iCloud, respectively. Uninstall WhatsApp, reinstall, and follow prompts to restore from the latest backup. Note, this overwrites current chats. WhatsApp allows you to back up chat history. Go to “Settings > Chats > Chat Backup” to create manual backups. Afterward, delete WhatsApp, reinstall it, and restore chat history when prompted. Remember, this overwrites current chats. Apps like Notification History Log or WhatsRemoved+ can save deleted messages, recording all notifications received. Download, install, and grant necessary permissions. Search for deleted WhatsApp messages within the app. Software like Dr.Fone – Data Recovery (Android) can recover deleted WhatsApp messages. Install, connect your device via USB debugging, scan for deleted data, select WhatsApp messages for recovery, and export them to your computer. Exporting chats before they are deleted can retain them. Open the chat, tap the contact/group name > Export Chat > choose whether to include media or not. Select an app to share and save the chat outside WhatsApp. If you suspect a message will be deleted, enable screen recording before opening WhatsApp. Navigate to the chat, screen-record the message, and save the video. Later, view the recording to see the deleted message. If unsure of the deleted message’s content, contact the sender. Politely request them to resend the message. They may be able to recall the content or send it again for clarity.

