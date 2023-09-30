How to Share a TikTok Video to Facebook Timeline: A Quick Tutorial

TikTok videos are meant to be shared and enjoyed across various social media platforms, including Facebook. If you’d like to share a TikTok video to your Facebook timeline, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to share a TikTok video to Facebook timeline.

Step 1: Open the TikTok App

Begin by launching the TikTok app on your mobile device. Ensure you are logged in to your TikTok account.

Step 2: Find the Video You Want to Share

Scroll through your TikTok feed or use the search feature to find the specific video you want to share on your Facebook timeline.

Step 3: Tap the Share Button

When you’ve located the video you’d like to share, tap the “Share” button on the right side of the screen. This button typically looks like an arrow pointing right.

Step 4: Select Facebook

From the list of sharing options that appear, tap on the “Facebook” icon. If you don’t see it immediately, you may need to scroll through the list or tap “More” to find it.

Step 5: Log in to Facebook (If Required)

If you’re not already logged in to your Facebook account on your device, you’ll be prompted to log in at this stage.

Enter your Facebook login credentials to continue.

Step 6: Customize Your Facebook Post

Before sharing the TikTok video to your Facebook timeline, you can customize your post. Add a caption, tag friends if desired, select your preferred privacy settings, and choose where you want to share the video (e.g., on your timeline, in a group, or on a friend’s timeline).

Step 7: Share the Video

Once you’ve customized your Facebook post, tap the “Share” or “Post” button (the exact wording may vary depending on your device). This action will share the TikTok video to your Facebook timeline, making it visible to your Facebook friends and followers.

Step 8: Verify the Post on Facebook

After posting, you can navigate to your Facebook timeline to verify that the TikTok video has been shared successfully. It should appear in your feed among your other Facebook posts.

That’s It!

You’ve successfully shared a TikTok video to your Facebook timeline. Your friends and followers on Facebook can now view, like, comment on, and interact with the shared video directly from your timeline.

Remember to respect copyright and privacy considerations when sharing content from TikTok to other platforms, and always give credit to the original TikTok creator when applicable.

