Sitting correctly during pregnancy is important for your comfort, posture, and overall health. As your pregnancy progresses, your body changes in ways that can cause back pain, strain on your joints, and reduced circulation. By learning the best sitting positions, you can reduce discomfort, support your baby’s growth, and protect your spine. Here is how to sit when pregnant.

Choose the Right Chair

Select a chair with good back support, preferably with a straight back and firm cushion. A chair with armrests can help you get up more easily, and one with adjustable height allows you to keep your feet flat on the floor. Keep Your Feet Flat

When sitting, place both feet firmly on the ground or on a footrest if your chair is high. Avoid crossing your legs for long periods, as this can reduce blood flow and cause swelling in your feet and ankles. Maintain a Straight Back

Sit with your back straight and shoulders relaxed, avoiding slouching or leaning forward too much. You can place a small cushion or rolled towel behind your lower back for extra lumbar support. Distribute Your Weight Evenly

Make sure you are sitting evenly on both hips instead of leaning to one side. Uneven sitting can cause hip and back pain, especially as your belly grows heavier. Avoid Sitting for Long Periods

Prolonged sitting can lead to stiffness, swelling, and backache. Stand up, stretch, and walk around every 30 to 45 minutes to improve circulation and relieve pressure on your lower back. Get Up Carefully

When standing from a seated position, move to the edge of the chair, place your feet firmly on the floor, and use your legs and arms to push yourself up. Avoid sudden movements, which can strain your muscles or cause dizziness. Use a Support Pillow if Needed

If you find it uncomfortable to sit upright for long, consider using a pregnancy pillow or wedge cushion for extra belly or back support. Adjust Sitting Positions in Late Pregnancy

In the final months, sitting with your knees slightly lower than your hips can help keep your pelvis in a more comfortable position and reduce pressure.

Also Read: How To Sign Out Of Outlook