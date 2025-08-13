Signing out of Outlook is an important step when using a shared or public device. It helps protect your privacy and prevents others from accessing your emails, contacts, and personal information. Whether you are using Outlook on the web, desktop, or mobile app, the process is straightforward once you know where to look. Here is how to sign out of Outlook.

Understand Why Signing Out Matters

Logging out ensures that no one else can read your emails or misuse your account if they have access to the device. This is especially important in public places, offices, or when borrowing someone’s computer or phone. Sign Out of Outlook on the Web

If you are using Outlook through a browser, click your profile picture or initials in the top-right corner. From the drop-down menu, select Sign Out. This will close your session and take you to the login page. For extra security, clear the browser cache and cookies afterward. Sign Out of Outlook on Desktop App

On the desktop version, Outlook is linked to your Microsoft account. To sign out, you need to remove your account from the app. Go to File > Account Settings > Account Settings again, select your email account, and click Remove. This will stop Outlook from accessing your emails on that device. Sign Out of Outlook on Mobile App

In the Outlook app for Android or iOS, tap your profile icon in the top-left corner, then tap the gear icon to open settings. Select the account you want to sign out from, scroll down, and tap Delete Account or Remove Account. This logs you out and removes the account data from the phone. Double-Check Your Sign-Out

After signing out, try accessing Outlook again to confirm that it requires a password. This ensures the process worked correctly and your account is secure. Use Extra Security Features

If you often access Outlook from multiple devices, consider enabling two-step verification for your Microsoft account. This adds another layer of protection even if you forget to sign out.

