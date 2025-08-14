Recovering from gallbladder surgery can be uncomfortable, especially when trying to find the right sleeping position. The surgical area may feel sore, and certain positions can put pressure on your abdomen or cause pain. Knowing how to sleep properly after surgery helps you heal faster, avoid strain, and get the rest your body needs. Here is how to sleep after gallbladder surgery.

Follow Your Doctor’s Advice

Always start by listening to the recommendations given by your surgeon or healthcare provider. They may have specific guidelines based on whether you had laparoscopic or open surgery. Sleep on Your Back

In the first few days after surgery, sleeping on your back is usually the most comfortable and safest position. It reduces pressure on your abdomen and helps prevent strain on the incision area. Use Pillows for Support

Place a pillow under your knees to relieve pressure on your lower back. You can also hug a soft pillow against your stomach to provide gentle support when changing positions or coughing. Avoid Sleeping on Your Stomach

Lying on your stomach can put too much pressure on the surgical site and cause pain or slow healing. It’s best to avoid this position until you are fully recovered. Try Sleeping on Your Left Side After a Few Days

Once your pain has lessened and your doctor allows it, you may sleep on your left side. This position keeps the right side, where the gallbladder is located, from being pressed against the mattress. Keep Your Upper Body Elevated

If you experience discomfort lying flat, try propping yourself up with extra pillows or using a wedge cushion. Sleeping slightly upright can reduce strain and make breathing easier. Get In and Out of Bed Carefully

To avoid pulling on your incision, roll onto your side first, then use your arms to push yourself up. When lying down, reverse the movement by supporting yourself with your arms and easing down slowly. Wear Comfortable Clothing

Choose loose-fitting pajamas or nightwear to prevent irritation around the surgical area. Avoid anything tight around your waist. Avoid Large Meals Before Bed

Eating a heavy meal close to bedtime may cause discomfort or indigestion after gallbladder surgery. Instead, have a light snack if needed. Listen to Your Body

If a position causes pain or discomfort, adjust until you find a posture that feels supportive and relaxing.

