Spatchcocking a chicken is a cooking technique where the backbone is removed so the bird can be flattened before cooking. This method allows the chicken to cook faster, more evenly, and with crispier skin. It’s a popular approach for roasting or grilling, as it ensures juicy meat and reduces the risk of overcooking. Here is how to spatchcock a chicken.

Gather the Right Tools

You will need a sharp pair of kitchen shears or a strong chef’s knife, a clean cutting board, and paper towels. Having everything ready before you start makes the process quicker and safer. Prepare the Chicken

Place the whole chicken breast-side down on the cutting board, with the legs facing toward you. Remove any packaging, giblets, or excess fat from the cavity, and pat the chicken dry with paper towels. A dry surface makes it easier to handle. Remove the Backbone

Using kitchen shears, cut along one side of the backbone from tail to neck. Repeat on the other side to completely remove the backbone. You can keep the backbone for making stock or discard it if you prefer. Flatten the Chicken

Turn the chicken breast-side up. Press down firmly on the breastbone with the palm of your hand until you hear a crack and the chicken lies flat. This step ensures even cooking and better skin contact with heat. Season the Chicken

Apply your preferred seasoning, marinade, or spice rub to both sides of the chicken. Make sure to get the seasoning under the skin and into any folds for maximum flavor. Cook the Spatchcocked Chicken

Place the chicken on a baking tray for roasting or directly on the grill. Roast in an oven at 200°C (400°F) for about 40–50 minutes, or grill over medium heat for 35–45 minutes, turning occasionally. Cook until the internal temperature reaches 75°C (165°F) in the thickest part of the meat. Rest and Serve

After cooking, let the chicken rest for about 10 minutes before cutting. This allows the juices to redistribute, keeping the meat tender and flavorful.

