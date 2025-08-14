Sleeping with a kidney stent can be uncomfortable, especially in the first few days after placement. The stent, which is a thin tube placed inside the ureter to help urine flow from the kidney to the bladder, can cause discomfort, pressure, or urinary urgency. Finding the right sleeping habits can help you rest better and support recovery. Here is how to sleep with a kidney stent.

Follow Your Doctor’s Guidelines

Always start by following the specific advice given by your urologist. Your doctor may recommend certain sleeping positions or prescribe medication to ease discomfort at night. Choose a Comfortable Sleeping Position

Most people find that sleeping on their opposite side from the stent helps reduce pressure. For example, if the stent is in the right ureter, lying on your left side may feel more comfortable. Sleep on Your Back for Less Pressure

If side sleeping causes discomfort, try lying on your back. This position can reduce strain on the ureter and may help with urinary urgency during the night. Use Pillows for Support

Place a pillow under your knees if you sleep on your back to relieve lower back strain. If you sleep on your side, hug a pillow for arm support and place another between your knees to align your hips. Avoid Sleeping on the Side of the Stent

Lying on the same side as the stent may cause more discomfort and pressure. This can increase irritation and make it harder to fall asleep. Stay Hydrated During the Day

Drink enough water throughout the day to keep your urine clear and reduce irritation. However, try to limit large amounts of fluids right before bedtime to reduce nighttime bathroom trips. Manage Pain Before Bedtime

If your doctor has prescribed pain relievers or anti-inflammatory medication, take them as advised before going to bed. This can help reduce stent-related discomfort and make it easier to sleep. Avoid Heavy or Spicy Meals at Night

Large or spicy dinners may increase bladder irritation, making nighttime discomfort worse. Stick to lighter meals in the evening. Relax Before Sleeping

Engage in calming activities like gentle stretching, deep breathing, or listening to soothing music to help your body relax before bedtime. Reducing tension can make it easier to rest despite discomfort. Adjust Sleeping Habits as Needed

Every person responds differently to a kidney stent. Try different sleeping positions until you find what works best for you, and let your doctor know if discomfort becomes severe or affects your rest too much.

