Experiencing excessive saliva production, also known as hypersalivation or sialorrhea, is a common and often uncomfortable symptom during pregnancy. While it can be bothersome and inconvenient, there are several strategies and remedies that can help you manage and reduce spitting while pregnant. In this guide, we’ll explore gentle and effective how to stop spitting while pregnant.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help thin out saliva and reduce the sensation of excessive salivation. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily to stay hydrated and promote saliva production. Sipping water regularly can also help rinse out your mouth and prevent the buildup of saliva that leads to spitting. Use Sugar-Free Gum or Mints: Chewing sugar-free gum or sucking on sugar-free mints can stimulate saliva production and help keep your mouth moist without the need to spit frequently. Opt for gum or mints with natural flavors like mint or citrus, as artificial sweeteners may not be recommended during pregnancy. Keep a pack of gum or mints handy to use as needed throughout the day. Practice Good Oral Hygiene: Maintaining good oral hygiene can help prevent discomfort and reduce the urge to spit excessively. Brush your teeth at least twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste and floss daily to remove food particles and bacteria that can contribute to saliva buildup. Rinse your mouth with an alcohol-free mouthwash or saltwater solution to help freshen your breath and reduce saliva production. Avoid Trigger Foods and Beverages: Certain foods and beverages can exacerbate hypersalivation and increase saliva production. Avoid spicy, acidic, or strongly flavored foods, as well as greasy or fatty foods that may trigger excessive saliva production. Similarly, steer clear of caffeinated drinks like coffee, tea, and soda, as well as alcohol, which can stimulate saliva production and worsen spitting symptoms. Practice Relaxation Techniques: Stress and anxiety can exacerbate hypersalivation and make it more difficult to manage. Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing exercises, meditation, or prenatal yoga to help reduce stress and promote a sense of calm. Taking breaks throughout the day to rest and relax can also help alleviate symptoms of excessive spitting during pregnancy. Use Sour or Tart Foods: Consuming sour or tart foods like lemon, lime, or vinegar can help temporarily reduce saliva production and alleviate spitting symptoms. Suck on a lemon wedge or add a splash of vinegar to your water to help stimulate saliva production and reduce the sensation of excessive salivation. However, be mindful of any discomfort or irritation these foods may cause, and consume them in moderation. Elevate Your Head While Sleeping: Sleeping with your head slightly elevated can help prevent saliva from pooling in your mouth and throat, reducing the need to spit frequently during the night. Use an extra pillow or invest in a wedge-shaped pillow to elevate your head and upper body while sleeping. This can also help alleviate symptoms of acid reflux, which may contribute to hypersalivation during pregnancy.

