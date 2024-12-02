Relaxed hair is versatile and can be styled easily for various occasions. Using gel allows you to create sleek, polished looks while keeping your hair in place. Whether you want a sophisticated bun, a defined ponytail, or slicked-down edges, styling relaxed hair with gel is straightforward and can be done at home with minimal effort. Here is how to style relaxed hair with gel.

Start with Clean, Dry Hair

Wash and condition your hair to remove any buildup and ensure it is easy to work with. Use a leave-in conditioner or lightweight moisturizer to keep your hair hydrated and soft before applying gel. Choose the Right Gel

Select a gel designed for relaxed hair, preferably one with a firm hold and moisturizing properties. Look for alcohol-free options to prevent dryness and flaking. Section Your Hair

Divide your hair into manageable sections, especially if you are creating intricate styles. Working in sections ensures even application of the gel and better control over your hairstyle. Apply Gel to Each Section

Scoop a small amount of gel and apply it to your hair from roots to tips. Use your fingers or a fine-tooth comb to distribute the gel evenly, ensuring smooth and sleek results. Style a Sleek Ponytail

Gather your hair into a ponytail at your desired height. Smooth the gelled sections with a boar bristle brush to eliminate bumps and secure the ponytail with an elastic band. Wrap a small section of hair around the band for a polished finish. Create a Sleek Bun

After securing a ponytail, twist the hair into a bun and pin it in place with bobby pins. Apply more gel to smooth flyaways, and use a silk or satin scarf to wrap your hair for a few minutes. This will help set the style and ensure a sleek appearance. Define Your Edges

Use a small toothbrush or edge brush to apply gel to your edges. Shape them into swoops or curves, depending on your preference. Defined edges add a finishing touch to your style, making it look polished and intentional. Try a Wet-Look Style

For a trendy wet look, apply gel generously to all your hair and comb it back. This style works well for short or shoulder-length hair and is ideal for formal events or a night out. Set the Style

To keep your style intact, tie a silk or satin scarf around your hair for about 10-15 minutes. This will help the gel set and ensure your hair stays smooth and in place throughout the day. Finish with Shine Spray

Apply a light mist of shine spray or serum to give your hairstyle a glossy, finished look. This step enhances the overall appearance and keeps your hair looking healthy.

Tips

Avoid using too much gel, as it can weigh your hair down or make it feel stiff.

Choose high-quality products suited for relaxed hair to maintain its health and shine.

Protect your hair at night with a silk or satin bonnet to preserve your style.

