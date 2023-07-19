Navigating Nairobi Expressway: How To Subscribe To ETC Service Or MTC Card

The Nairobi Expressway was constructed with the aim of alleviating heavy traffic congestion along Mombasa Road and reducing travel time from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Westlands from two hours to just 20 minutes.

With its 15 entrance points and 14 exit points, the Expressway provides convenience to motorists. Moja Expressway Company is responsible for its operation and aims to recover construction costs through toll fees.

ETC Service

ETC Service offers an electronic toll collection system for seamless and cashless transactions.

Users can benefit from a 5% discount per trip. To subscribe, visit the service center at Nairobi Expressway Plaza or Lavington service center, or apply online at www.nairobiexpressway.ke.

Fill in the registration form, provide necessary documents such as ID/Passport, vehicle registration number, and logbook, and pay a service charge of Ksh.1000.

Purchase toll points worth at least Ksh.2000 and get an OBU device installed on your vehicle.

Maintain a low speed of 20kph and select the displayed ETC lane at the toll station for hassle-free passage. Top up your account online or at the service center.

MTC Card

The MTC Card is a tap-and-go card-based cashless system that offers a convenient way to access the Expressway.

Users enjoy a 2% discount per trip. Visit the service center at Nairobi Expressway Plaza, fill in a registration form, present your ID/Passport, and pay a service charge of Ksh.300. Purchase toll points of any amount and receive an MTC card.

Access the Expressway, maintain a speed of 20kph, and select the displayed MTC lane at the toll station. Tap your card on the reader, and the barrier will be lifted. Top up your account online or at the service center.

Cash Payment

For users without ETC Service or MTC Card, cash payment is an option. There are no discounts available for cash payments.

Access the Expressway, press the voucher button at the entry station, and receive a voucher indicating your entry point, vehicle class, and date.

Proceed to your exit point and pay using the voucher at the exit station.

The Nairobi Expressway offers a convenient and efficient way to travel across Nairobi, reducing travel time and traffic congestion.

By subscribing to ETC Service or MTC Card, users can enjoy cashless access to the Expressway and avail discounts on their trips.

Choose the most suitable payment option and experience the benefits of this modern transportation infrastructure.

