A doek, also called a headwrap, is a stylish and practical accessory worn for cultural, religious, or fashion purposes. Many people think it only works with long hair, but short hair can also look elegant with a doek. Learning how to tie it properly allows you to enjoy both comfort and beauty no matter your hair length. Here is how to tie a doek on short hair.

Choose the Right Doek

Start by selecting a doek that suits the style you want. Longer and wider doeks work best for short hair, as they give you more fabric to create volume and folds. Cotton and Ankara fabrics provide good grip, while silk or satin can be used for a sleek look.

Prepare Your Hair

Even with short hair, preparation matters. Brush it neatly or wear a wig cap to create a smooth base. If you want extra height, place a scarf or small headband underneath the doek for added volume.

Position the Doek on Your Head

Place the doek at the back of your head and bring both ends forward to the front. Make sure your hairline is neat and that the doek is sitting comfortably without being too tight. Tucking in the edges at this stage helps keep the wrap secure.

Tie the First Knot

Cross the two ends of the doek at the front and tie a firm knot just above your forehead. This knot forms the base of your style. Adjust the doek so it feels secure but not uncomfortable.

Style the Wrap

You can create different styles depending on your preference. For a turban look, twist the ends and wrap them around each other, then tuck them at the sides. For a bow style, fold the ends into loops and tie them neatly. Experiment until you find a style that matches your outfit and occasion.

Secure and Finish

Once you are happy with the style, tuck in any loose ends carefully. Use pins if needed to keep the doek in place, especially if the fabric is slippery. Smooth out the surface and adjust it to frame your face in a flattering way.

