How to Train for Tumbling, Trampoline, and DMT British Championship 2025

Dreaming of soaring through the air and competing in the Tumbling, Trampoline, and DMT FIG British Championship 2025? This is your moment to rise—literally! Whether you’re an experienced gymnast with a collection of medals or a newcomer ready to dive into the thrill of competition, this guide will help you kickstart your journey toward the ultimate goal: shining on the championship stage.

This isn’t just any competition. It’s where the best of the best gather to test their limits, push boundaries, and leap higher than ever before. And in trampoline gymnastics, the motto is simple: faster, higher, stronger—especially higher. To achieve those breathtaking heights, early training is your best friend. As they say, early to bed, and early to rise

make a gymnast healthy, wealthy, and wise. The sooner you start, the more time you’ll have to perfect your flips, turns, and twists.

Are you waiting for the perfect moment? Well, newsflash—the competition is coming, and there’s no time to sit around. Your hard work won’t just make you proud; it will make the entire UK proud. No more waiting—your practice will be the key to making you gleam like a star at the championship. And we have the perfect guide to help you start today, taking you higher than the sky. After all, the sky’s the limit—so why wait for the “right time” to explore your limitless potential? Time to rise, leap, and gleam!

All You Need to Know About the FIG British Championship 2025

The FIG British Championship 2025 is where the best in the business come to shine. Whether you’re tumbling with grace, soaring through the air on a trampoline, or mastering the dynamic Double Mini Trampoline (DMT), this event is your stage to showcase the skills you’ve worked so hard to perfect.

What to Expect in Each Category

Tumbling: Tumbling is all about harnessing your strength and turning it into fluid grace as you flip, twist, and land with precision.

Trampoline: Ready to defy gravity? Trampoline gymnastics will have you flying higher than ever before, performing aerial stunts that seem to suspend you in mid-air. Precision and control are key here—every flip and twist needs to be flawless.

Double Mini Trampoline (DMT): Think of DMT as the thrilling fusion of tumbling and trampoline. You’ll sprint, launch, perform mid-air tricks, and then stick to the landing. It’s fast-paced and exhilarating, spectacularly combining power and agility.

Competition Details

Dates: Mark your calendars—4th to 5th October 2025—for two days packed with top-tier gymnastics action.

Disciplines

Disability Trampoline

Double Mini Tramp

Trampoline Gymnastics

Tumbling

Region: West Midlands

West Midlands Venue: Telford International Centre, TF3 4JH. Get ready to compete in one of the UK’s top venues, a perfect setting for the spectacular displays of talent.

Spectator Tickets

Tickets will be available exclusively online through the British Gymnastics Official Shop. They’ll be on sale soon, so make sure to grab yours early—there won’t be any available at the door.

Reminder: Gymnasts participating in the event don’t need to purchase tickets. You’ll have full access via your accreditation pass. So, if you’re competing, focus on your performance—your access is already sorted!

What Makes This Event Special?

The FIG British Championship is not just another competition—it’s the event for any gymnast aiming to prove their skills on a national stage. It’s where UK champions are crowned and where you’ll be up against the finest talent across the country. Competing here isn’t just about winning a medal; it’s about making your mark in the gymnastics world, stepping into the spotlight, and inspiring the next generation of gymnasts.

Now that you’re pumped and informed about what the British Championship has to offer, it’s time to shift gears and focus on the real work—training! Let’s get started!

How to Start Training for Tumbling, Trampoline, and DMT

Training for the Tumbling, Trampoline, and DMT FIG British Championship 2025 isn’t just about showing up at practice—it’s about setting clear goals, pushing your limits, and preparing your body and mind for competition day. To rise to the top, you need to focus on strength, skill, and execution. Let’s break down how you can start training and make your journey to the championship unforgettable.

Setting Goals

Before you hit the mats or the trampoline, you need to know where you’re heading. Start by identifying your strengths—maybe you’re great at speed in tumbling, but your aerial control on the trampoline needs work. Recognising weaknesses is just as important. Once you have a clear picture, you can set goals for each discipline:

Focus on Increasing Strength and Power: Strength is the backbone of all three disciplines. For tumbling, it powers those rapid somersaults. For trampoline and DMT, it helps you jump higher and land with precision. Incorporate core workouts and leg strength exercises into your routine to boost power.

A large, sturdy 11ft trampoline like this will help you build strength for those high jumps.

Maintain Fitness: Consistency is key. Keep your body in top condition with daily workouts that focus on endurance, flexibility, and agility. A well-rounded fitness routine will keep you light on your feet and ready to perform.

The Super Tramp Trampoline is perfect for staying fit and working on dynamic movements.

Break Your Records: Every practice is an opportunity to beat your personal best—whether it’s height on the trampoline, speed in tumbling, or a new combo in DMT. Keep track of your progress and aim to surpass your records regularly.

For height-focused training, try the rectangle trampoline, designed for high-performance athletes.

Enhance Your Skills: Every skill you add to your arsenal is one more tool to impress the judges. Focus on perfecting your technique—whether it’s flips, twists, or aerial combos. Start with the basics and build up to more complex moves as your confidence grows.

The Trampoline with high-quality spring is great for practising flips and twists with precision.

Focus on Execution: Clean execution is what separates good gymnasts from great ones. Even if you have the power and the skills, flawless execution will earn you top marks. Spend time perfecting your landings, form, and posture to ensure every move looks effortless.

The round Trampoline will help you perfect your posture and landing control.

Improve Your Somersaults: Whether you’re tumbling down the track or flying through the air on a trampoline, mastering somersaults is crucial. Focus on your rotation, speed, and body control to ensure your somersaults are crisp and clean.

The 10ft Trampoline provides the right bounce for practising advanced somersaults with precision.

Finding the Right Coaches and Clubs

Expert guidance can be the difference between a good routine and a championship-winning performance. In the UK, numerous gymnastics clubs with experienced coaches can help tailor your training to suit your specific needs. Look for coaches who specialise in tumbling, trampoline, or DMT and have a track record of working with top-level athletes. The right coach will not only push you to improve but also provide valuable feedback to refine your technique.

Mindset Tips

It’s not only physical preparedness that matters, but mental toughness as well. To develop a winning mindset

Visualise success before each session.

Embrace challenges as opportunities to grow.

Stay focused on your progress, not just the competition.

Build a routine of positive self-talk to stay motivated and determined.

Now that you have a clear training plan and mindset to guide you, let’s focus on the technical requirements for each discipline. From equipment specs to performance expectations, understanding the technical side is crucial to mastering your skills and standing out in the competition. Ready to dig into the details? Let’s explore the information you require!

Technical Requirements for the Championship

To shine at the Tumbling, Trampoline, and DMT FIG British Championship 2025, understanding the technical requirements is essential. This section will break down the essential equipment, required skills, and safety considerations to prepare you for success.

Equipment Essentials

Getting the right equipment is the first step to preparing for the championship. Each discipline—tumbling, trampoline, and DMT—requires specific gear to ensure optimal performance and safety.

Tumbling: You'll need a high-quality spring floor or tumbling track that provides the right balance between bounce and stability. Make sure you have supportive, non-slip trampoline socks to maintain grip during fast passes.

Trampoline: A competition-standard trampoline with a bed designed for maximum rebound is crucial. This will help you achieve the height and amplitude needed for complex aerial manoeuvres.

DMT: For Double Mini Tramp, you'll need a mini trampoline that combines elements of both tumbling and trampoline, allowing for short, powerful runs followed by explosive jumps.

Investing in proper safety mats is equally important, especially for practising new or advanced skills. The right equipment will not only enhance your performance but also reduce the risk of injury.

Qualifying Scores and Skill Sets

Each discipline has its own set of technical demands that athletes must meet to qualify for the championship.

Tumbling: Tumbling routines are scored based on the degree of difficulty, speed, and execution. To qualify, athletes must demonstrate a series of somersaults, flips, and twists with minimum deductions. The more complex the tumbling passes, the higher the score. The key to success here is mastering difficult passes such as double backs and full twists while maintaining momentum and control throughout the sequence.

Trampoline: On the trampoline, athletes are judged by the height they achieve, their ability to perform multiple rotations and twists, and the precision of their landings. Moves such as the triffids (triple somersault with a twist) and barani-out (a front somersault with a half twist) are must-have skills to boost your score. Timing and coordination are critical—you must synchronise your movements with the trampoline's rebound effect to ensure smooth execution and control.

DMT: For DMT, athletes must combine tumbling skills with trampoline technique. This involves performing a short run-up, launching into the air from the mini-tramp, and executing complex combinations like half-ins, full-twists, and pike bargains. Accuracy is key, as you must land within a designated area to avoid deductions.

Safety First

Training for any of these disciplines requires strict attention to safety. Injury prevention should be a priority, especially when practising high-difficulty skills.

Warm-ups and Stretching: Always start your sessions with a thorough warm-up to prepare your muscles for the demands of training. Focus on stretching key areas such as your legs, back, and core.

Injury Prevention: Proper technique is vital for preventing injuries. Always practise under the supervision of a coach, and ensure that you're using the correct equipment for your skill level. If you're learning trampoline skills, use additional safety mats or foam pits until you're confident in your ability.

Recovery: After intense training sessions, your body needs time to recover. Make sure you're following a proper recovery routine, including rest days, hydration, and post-training stretching to reduce muscle soreness.

Safety isn’t just about avoiding injuries—it’s about ensuring long-term success. A well-conditioned and injury-free body will give you the consistency and endurance you need to compete at your best.

Ready to Take the Leap?

It’s time to start your journey toward the Tumbling, Trampoline, and DMT FIG British Championship 2025! With the right mindset, focused training, and expert guidance, you’re ready to soar to new heights and showcase your skills on the grand stage.

The road to success starts now—set your goals, break through your limits, and keep pushing forward. Remember, every flip, jump, and twist brings you one step closer to achieving greatness. You’ve got what it takes to shine!

So, are you ready for the challenge? Start your training today and take the leap towards making your dreams a reality. And don’t forget, we’d love to hear about your progress! Share your journey with us as you prepare to make the UK proud. Good luck,the UK is waiting for your success!