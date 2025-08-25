Arc eyes, also known as welder’s flash or photokeratitis, is a painful condition caused by exposure to intense ultraviolet (UV) light, often from welding without proper eye protection. It can cause redness, swelling, tearing, and a gritty feeling in the eyes. While severe cases need medical care, mild arc eyes can be managed safely at home. Here is how to treat arc eyes at home.

Rest Your Eyes

The first step is to give your eyes enough rest. Avoid bright lights, television, or phone screens until the pain reduces. Staying in a dark, quiet room helps your eyes recover faster.

Use a Cold Compress

Applying a cold, clean cloth over closed eyes can relieve pain and reduce swelling. Do not press too hard—simply place the cloth gently for 10 to 15 minutes at a time.

Keep Eyes Lubricated

Artificial tears or lubricating eye drops can ease dryness and discomfort. Avoid eye drops meant for redness relief, as they may irritate the eyes further.

Avoid Rubbing Your Eyes

Although arc eyes cause itching and burning sensations, rubbing will only worsen the irritation and may increase the risk of infection. Keep your hands away from your eyes as much as possible.

Wear Sunglasses Indoors and Outdoors

Sunglasses, even when indoors, help reduce sensitivity to light. They provide comfort while your eyes heal and protect against further UV exposure when outside.

Take Over-the-Counter Pain Relievers

If the pain is intense, mild painkillers like ibuprofen or paracetamol can help. Always follow the recommended dosage and avoid self-medicating with strong drugs.

Monitor for Serious Symptoms

If you notice severe pain, blurred vision, pus discharge, or if symptoms do not improve within 24 to 48 hours, seek medical help immediately. Arc eyes usually heal in a day or two, but persistent symptoms may signal complications.

