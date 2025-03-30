Find My iPhone is a security feature that helps track and protect your Apple device if it’s lost or stolen. However, there are times when you may need to turn it off, such as when selling your iPhone, troubleshooting issues, or performing a factory reset. Here’s how to turn off Find My iPhone properly.

Turn Off Find My iPhone from Settings

The easiest way to disable Find My iPhone is through the device’s settings.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

app on your iPhone. Tap on your Apple ID (your name at the top of the screen).

(your name at the top of the screen). Select Find My and then tap Find My iPhone .

and then tap . Toggle the switch off .

. Enter your Apple ID password to confirm and tap Turn Off.

This will remove the device from your iCloud tracking and disable remote location services.

Turn Off Find My iPhone Using iCloud

If you no longer have access to the iPhone, you can turn off Find My iPhone remotely through iCloud.

Go to iCloud.com and sign in with your Apple ID.

and sign in with your Apple ID. Click on Find iPhone .

. Select All Devices at the top and choose your iPhone.

at the top and choose your iPhone. Click Remove from Account if the iPhone is offline.

if the iPhone is offline. If the device is online, click Erase iPhone first, then remove it from your account.

This method is useful if you’ve already sold the device or no longer have physical access to it.

Turn Off Find My iPhone Before Resetting

If you plan to factory reset your iPhone, you must disable Find My iPhone first.

Follow the steps in Method 1 to turn off Find My iPhone.

to turn off Find My iPhone. Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone .

. Tap Erase All Content and Settings and confirm.

and confirm. Enter your Apple ID password when prompted.

This ensures the phone is no longer linked to your Apple ID, making it ready for a new owner.

What Happens When You Turn Off Find My iPhone?

You will no longer be able to track your device through iCloud.

Activation Lock is disabled, allowing someone else to set up the iPhone.

The device won’t have remote security features like Lost Mode or Play Sound.

