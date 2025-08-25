Many people who have used relaxers eventually wish to return to their natural afro texture. Transitioning from relaxed hair to an afro requires patience, care, and the right methods to protect both new growth and existing relaxed hair. With consistency, you can successfully restore your natural afro look. Here is how to turn relaxed hair to afro.

Let Your Natural Hair Grow Out

The first step is to stop applying relaxers and allow your natural hair to grow. This new growth will gradually replace the straightened strands and form your natural afro texture.

Trim Regularly

As your natural hair grows, trim off the relaxed ends gradually. You can choose a big chop to cut all the relaxed hair at once or slowly trim every few weeks until only your natural afro remains.

Keep Hair Moisturized

Relaxed hair and new growth have different textures, making them prone to dryness and breakage. Use leave-in conditioners, natural oils like coconut or olive oil, and water-based moisturizers to keep the hair soft and manageable.

Use Protective Hairstyles

Styles such as braids, twists, wigs, or weaves help protect the new growth while minimizing daily manipulation. This allows your afro to grow stronger without putting stress on the fragile line between natural and relaxed hair.

Detangle Gently

When combing, always start from the ends and move upwards to avoid breakage. Wide-tooth combs and detangling brushes are best for managing the two different textures.

Deep Condition Regularly

Deep conditioning once a week helps strengthen the hair and maintain elasticity. This makes the transition smoother and reduces breakage during the growth process.

Be Patient with the Process

Transitioning takes time, and the journey from relaxed to natural afro hair can last several months to a year depending on your pace of trimming. Stay consistent and embrace each stage of growth.

Also Read: How To Trade Online