Twisting natural hair is a great way to style and protect it while promoting healthy growth. Twists can be worn as a long-term protective style or unraveled for a beautiful, defined twist-out. Whether you’re doing two-strand twists, flat twists, or mini twists, the process is simple with the right technique. Here’s how to twist natural hair effectively.

Prepare Your Hair

Before twisting, start with clean and moisturized hair:

Wash with a sulfate-free shampoo to remove buildup.

Apply a deep conditioner to hydrate and strengthen your hair.

Detangle with a wide-tooth comb or fingers to remove knots.

Apply a leave-in conditioner and hair oil to lock in moisture.

Choose Your Twist Style

Different types of twists suit various hair textures and styling needs:

Two-Strand Twists – Simple and versatile, great for all hair types.

Flat Twists – Similar to cornrows but easier to install.

Mini Twists – Small, long-lasting twists for a neat, defined look.

Comb Twists – Done with a rat-tail comb for coily textures.

Section Your Hair

Divide your hair into manageable sections using clips or hair ties.

The smaller the sections, the more defined and long-lasting the twists will be.

Apply Twisting Product

Use a curl cream, twisting butter, or gel to enhance hold and definition.

Smooth the product through each section for an even application.

Create the Twists

Take a small section of hair and split it into two equal parts.

Cross one section over the other, repeating the motion until the entire section is twisted.

Secure the ends by twirling them around your finger or using a small dab of gel.

For flat twists, instead of crossing the two strands loosely, attach them to the scalp like a cornrow.

Let the Twists Set

Allow your twists to air-dry naturally or use a hooded dryer if necessary.

Allow your twists to air-dry naturally or use a hooded dryer if necessary.

Maintaining Your Twists

Moisturize daily with a light mist of water and oil.

Avoid over-manipulation to prevent frizz.

If you plan to do a twist-out, unravel twists carefully using oil to reduce frizz.

