Twisting natural hair is a great way to style and protect it while promoting healthy growth. Twists can be worn as a long-term protective style or unraveled for a beautiful, defined twist-out. Whether you’re doing two-strand twists, flat twists, or mini twists, the process is simple with the right technique. Here’s how to twist natural hair effectively.
- Prepare Your Hair
Before twisting, start with clean and moisturized hair:
- Wash with a sulfate-free shampoo to remove buildup.
- Apply a deep conditioner to hydrate and strengthen your hair.
- Detangle with a wide-tooth comb or fingers to remove knots.
- Apply a leave-in conditioner and hair oil to lock in moisture.
- Choose Your Twist Style
Different types of twists suit various hair textures and styling needs:
- Two-Strand Twists – Simple and versatile, great for all hair types.
- Flat Twists – Similar to cornrows but easier to install.
- Mini Twists – Small, long-lasting twists for a neat, defined look.
- Comb Twists – Done with a rat-tail comb for coily textures.
- Section Your Hair
- Divide your hair into manageable sections using clips or hair ties.
- The smaller the sections, the more defined and long-lasting the twists will be.
- Apply Twisting Product
- Use a curl cream, twisting butter, or gel to enhance hold and definition.
- Smooth the product through each section for an even application.
- Create the Twists
- Take a small section of hair and split it into two equal parts.
- Cross one section over the other, repeating the motion until the entire section is twisted.
- Secure the ends by twirling them around your finger or using a small dab of gel.
For flat twists, instead of crossing the two strands loosely, attach them to the scalp like a cornrow.
- Let the Twists Set
- Allow your twists to air-dry naturally or use a hooded dryer if necessary.
- Sleep with a satin scarf or bonnet to preserve the style overnight.
- Maintaining Your Twists
- Moisturize daily with a light mist of water and oil.
- Avoid over-manipulation to prevent frizz.
- If you plan to do a twist-out, unravel twists carefully using oil to reduce frizz.
