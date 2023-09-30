How to Un-Repost a TikTok: A Step-by-Step Guide

TikTok allows users to repost or “duet” with videos they find interesting, creating engaging content interactions. However, if you’ve reposted a TikTok video and wish to remove your duet or repost, TikTok provides an option to do so. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to un-repost a TikTok:

Step 1: Open the TikTok App

Begin by opening the TikTok app on your mobile device. Ensure that you are logged in to your TikTok account.

Step 2: Access Your Profile

Tap on your profile picture or icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. This will take you to your TikTok profile.

Step 3: Go to Your Duet/Repost

On your profile, you’ll see a row of circular icons just below your profile picture. These represent your TikTok Stories and other features. Tap on the circular icon representing the video that you want to un-repost or remove your duet from.

Step 4: Open the Duet/Repost

Once you’ve opened the duet or reposted video, you’ll see the video displayed along with your duet or repost on the right side of the screen.

Step 5: Access the Three Dots (Options)

In the upper-right corner of the video screen, you will see three dots (an ellipsis) or an options icon. Tap on these dots to access the video’s options menu.

Step 6: Choose “Delete Duet” or “Delete Repost”

From the options menu that appears, select either “Delete Duet” or “Delete Repost,” depending on whether you have dueted with the video or reposted it.

TikTok will then ask you to confirm your decision.

Step 7: Confirm Deletion

A confirmation message will appear, asking if you are sure you want to delete the duet or repost. Confirm your choice by tapping “Delete” once again.

Duet/Repost Deleted

Congratulations! You’ve successfully un-reposted a TikTok video. Your duet or repost will no longer be associated with the original video, and it will be removed from your profile.

Note: When you un-repost a TikTok video, it only removes your duet or repost. The original video remains unaffected, and your interaction with it is deleted.

In summary, un-reposting a TikTok video is a straightforward process that allows you to manage your interactions with other users’ content on the platform. Whether you’ve changed your mind or want to keep your profile organized, TikTok makes it easy to remove your duets and reposts as needed.

