Archiving emails helps keep your inbox organized without deleting important messages. However, if you need to access an archived email, you can easily retrieve it. The process of unarchiving depends on the email service you are using. Here’s how to unarchive an email in popular email platforms.

Unarchive an Email in Gmail

Gmail moves archived emails to the All Mail folder instead of a dedicated archive folder. To restore an archived email:

Open Gmail on your computer or mobile app.

on your computer or mobile app. Click on the Menu ( ☰) and select All Mail from the list.

and select from the list. Locate the email you want to unarchive.

Click on the Move to Inbox icon (a small envelope) or select Move to > Inbox.

The email will be restored to your inbox and will appear in your regular messages.

Unarchive an Email in Outlook

If you’ve archived an email in Outlook, it is stored in the Archive folder. To retrieve it:

Open Outlook on your computer or mobile device.

on your computer or mobile device. Go to the Archive folder in the left panel.

folder in the left panel. Select the email you want to unarchive.

Click on Move to Inbox or drag it back to the inbox manually.

The email will be restored to your main inbox.

Unarchive an Email in Yahoo Mail

Yahoo Mail also stores archived emails in the All Mail folder. To unarchive an email:

Open Yahoo Mail and click on More > All Mail .

and click on . Find the email you wish to unarchive.

Click Move and select Inbox to restore it.

Unarchive an Email in Apple Mail (iCloud Mail)

Apple Mail archives emails in the Archive folder. To restore them:

Open Mail on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Navigate to the Archive folder.

folder. Swipe left on the email (on iPhone) or drag it to the inbox (on Mac).

Tap Move Message and select Inbox.

