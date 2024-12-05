Unblocking someone on Messenger restores communication and allows you to send messages, make calls, and interact again. The process is straightforward and can be done through the Messenger app or the Facebook website. Whether you’re reconciling with a friend or resolving a misunderstanding, how to unblock someone on Messenger.

Open Messenger

Launch the Messenger app on your mobile device or go to the Messenger website on your desktop browser. Ensure you’re logged into your account. Access Your Profile Settings

On the Messenger app, tap your profile picture in the upper-left corner of the screen to open the settings menu. If using the desktop, locate the settings or options icon, usually in the top-right corner. Go to the “Privacy & Safety” Section

In the settings menu, look for and tap on “Privacy & Safety” (on mobile) or a similar privacy-related option on the desktop version. This section contains tools for managing blocked accounts. Select “Blocked Accounts”

Within the privacy settings, locate the option labeled “Blocked Accounts.” This will display a list of all the users you’ve blocked on Messenger. Find the Person You Want to Unblock

Scroll through the list of blocked users and locate the name of the person you want to unblock. If you have a long list, use the search bar if available. Unblock the Person

Tap the name of the person to open their unblocking options. On the next screen, you’ll see an option to “Unblock.” Tap it to confirm your action. On a desktop, click “Unblock” next to their name. Confirm the Unblocking

A prompt will appear asking you to confirm. Read it carefully, as unblocking someone will allow them to contact you and see your profile again (depending on your privacy settings). Confirm the action to complete the process. Restart Communication

Once unblocked, the person can send you messages and calls on Messenger. If you had removed them as a friend on Facebook, you might need to send a friend request to restore full interaction.

