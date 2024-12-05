Facebook allows users to manage interactions on their posts, including the ability to control or turn off comments. Whether you want to limit discussions or maintain a more private space, turning off comments is a straightforward process. Here’s how to turn off comments on a Facebook post using either your mobile app or desktop browser.
- Open Facebook
Launch the Facebook app on your phone or go to the Facebook website on a desktop browser. Log in to your account if you haven’t already.
- Navigate to the Post
Scroll through your timeline or go to your profile to find the specific post where you want to turn off comments.
- Access the Post Settings
On the mobile app, tap the three dots in the upper-right corner of the post. On a desktop, hover over the post and click the three dots that appear in the top-right corner.
- Select “Who Can Comment on Your Post?”
In the menu that appears, choose the option labeled “Who Can Comment on Your Post?” This will open a settings panel where you can customize comment permissions.
- Choose Your Commenting Preference
You will see three options:
- Public: Allows anyone who can see the post to comment.
- Friends: Restricts comments to people on your friends list.
- Profiles and Pages You Mentioned: Limits comments only to those tagged in the post.
Select the most restrictive option if you want to limit or effectively turn off comments.
- Confirm the Setting
After selecting your preferred option, confirm the changes by clicking “Done” or “Save.” The comment section will now reflect the updated permissions.
