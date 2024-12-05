Facebook allows users to manage interactions on their posts, including the ability to control or turn off comments. Whether you want to limit discussions or maintain a more private space, turning off comments is a straightforward process. Here’s how to turn off comments on a Facebook post using either your mobile app or desktop browser.

Open Facebook

Launch the Facebook app on your phone or go to the Facebook website on a desktop browser. Log in to your account if you haven’t already. Navigate to the Post

Scroll through your timeline or go to your profile to find the specific post where you want to turn off comments. Access the Post Settings

On the mobile app, tap the three dots in the upper-right corner of the post. On a desktop, hover over the post and click the three dots that appear in the top-right corner. Select “Who Can Comment on Your Post?”

In the menu that appears, choose the option labeled “Who Can Comment on Your Post?” This will open a settings panel where you can customize comment permissions. Choose Your Commenting Preference

You will see three options: Public: Allows anyone who can see the post to comment.

Allows anyone who can see the post to comment. Friends: Restricts comments to people on your friends list.

Restricts comments to people on your friends list. Profiles and Pages You Mentioned: Limits comments only to those tagged in the post.

Select the most restrictive option if you want to limit or effectively turn off comments. Confirm the Setting

After selecting your preferred option, confirm the changes by clicking “Done” or “Save.” The comment section will now reflect the updated permissions.

