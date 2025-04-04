Close Menu
    How To Watch kykNET Without DStv

    kykNET is a popular Afrikaans TV channel known for its series, news, and entertainment. While traditionally available on DStv, there are alternative ways to watch kykNET without a DStv subscription. Streaming services and online platforms provide legal access to kykNET content. Here is how to watch kykNET without DStv.

    1. Use Showmax
    • Showmax, owned by MultiChoice, offers kykNET content on its streaming platform.
    • Visit www.showmax.com and sign up for a subscription.
    • kykNET series, movies, and some live programming are available, but not all DStv channels.
    • A Showmax Pro subscription may be required for additional content.
    1. Try DStv Stream (Without a Decoder)
    • DStv Stream (formerly DStv Now) allows streaming without a decoder.
    • You can subscribe to a standalone streaming package on www.dstv.com.
    • Some kykNET programs may be available, depending on the package.
    1. Check kykNET YouTube and Social Media
    • kykNET uploads clips and episodes on YouTube (www.youtube.com/kykNET).
    • Follow kykNET on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for live content, highlights, and news.
    1. Explore Streaming Platforms That Include kykNET
    • Some local streaming services may have kykNET as part of their offerings.
    • Check services like Showmax Pro, DStv Stream, or third-party IPTV providers (if legal in your area).
    1. Consider Alternative Afrikaans Content
    • If you enjoy kykNET for Afrikaans programming, platforms like Showmax, VIA TV, and SABC offer Afrikaans shows.
    • Some radio stations and websites also provide Afrikaans entertainment and news.

