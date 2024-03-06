fbpx
    Subscribe
    HOW-TO

    How To Unblock Someone On Snapchat Step-by-Step

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How to Recover a Snapchat Streak: How to Change Your Snapchat AI Gender with the Gender Swap Filter: What Does Hourglass Mean on Snapchat: What Does "STG" Mean on Snapchat: How to Tell if Someone Has Snapchat Plus: What Does "OPS" Mean on Snapchat: How To Schedule A Post On Snapchat: how to unblock someone on snapchat

    Blocking someone on Snapchat is a common feature used to prevent unwanted interactions or maintain privacy. However, there may come a time when you wish to reverse this action and unblock someone. Whether it’s to reconnect with a friend or give someone a second chance, unblocking someone on Snapchat is a straightforward process. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the how to unblock someone on Snapchat, ensuring you can manage your connections with ease.

    1. Begin by opening the Snapchat app on your mobile device. Ensure that you are logged in to your account with your username and password.
    2. Once inside the app, locate and tap on your profile icon or Bitmoji avatar in the top left corner of the screen. This action will open your profile page.
    3. On your profile page, look for the settings icon represented by a gear or cogwheel symbol. Tap on this icon to access the Snapchat settings menu.
    4. Within the settings menu, scroll down until you find the “Blocked Contacts” or “Blocked Users” option. Tap on this option to view a list of contacts you have previously blocked on Snapchat.
    5. Browse through the list of blocked contacts to find the person you wish to unblock. You can scroll manually or use the search bar to locate them more quickly.
    6. Once you’ve identified the person you want to unblock, tap on their name to access their profile details. You should see an option to unblock them. Tap on “Unblock” or a similar button to confirm your decision.
    7. Snapchat will display a confirmation pop-up message asking if you’re sure you want to unblock the user. Confirm your choice by selecting “Yes” or “Unblock” to proceed.
    8. After confirming the unblock action, the person will be removed from your blocked contacts list, and they will be able to interact with you on Snapchat again. You may also receive a notification if they attempt to send you a message or view your content.

    Also Read: How To Schedule A Post On Snapchat

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    How To Track A Phone Number In Ghana

    How To Unblock Someone On Snapchat Step-by-Step

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X