How To Unblock Someone On Snapchat Step-by-Step

Blocking someone on Snapchat is a common feature used to prevent unwanted interactions or maintain privacy. However, there may come a time when you wish to reverse this action and unblock someone. Whether it’s to reconnect with a friend or give someone a second chance, unblocking someone on Snapchat is a straightforward process. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the how to unblock someone on Snapchat, ensuring you can manage your connections with ease.

Begin by opening the Snapchat app on your mobile device. Ensure that you are logged in to your account with your username and password. Once inside the app, locate and tap on your profile icon or Bitmoji avatar in the top left corner of the screen. This action will open your profile page. On your profile page, look for the settings icon represented by a gear or cogwheel symbol. Tap on this icon to access the Snapchat settings menu. Within the settings menu, scroll down until you find the “Blocked Contacts” or “Blocked Users” option. Tap on this option to view a list of contacts you have previously blocked on Snapchat. Browse through the list of blocked contacts to find the person you wish to unblock. You can scroll manually or use the search bar to locate them more quickly. Once you’ve identified the person you want to unblock, tap on their name to access their profile details. You should see an option to unblock them. Tap on “Unblock” or a similar button to confirm your decision. Snapchat will display a confirmation pop-up message asking if you’re sure you want to unblock the user. Confirm your choice by selecting “Yes” or “Unblock” to proceed. After confirming the unblock action, the person will be removed from your blocked contacts list, and they will be able to interact with you on Snapchat again. You may also receive a notification if they attempt to send you a message or view your content.

