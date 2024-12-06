Blocking someone on Snapchat is a way to manage privacy or avoid unwanted interactions, but unblocking them is just as easy if you decide to reconnect. Snapchat provides a straightforward method to manage your blocked list and restore contact with someone. Here’s how to unblock someone on Snapchat.

Open the Snapchat App

Launch the Snapchat app on your mobile device. Make sure you are logged into your account. Access Your Profile

Tap on your Bitmoji or profile icon in the top-left corner of the main screen. This will open your profile page, where you can manage your settings. Go to the Settings Menu

On your profile page, tap the gear icon in the top-right corner to open the settings menu. This is where you’ll find all your account preferences and privacy controls. Scroll to the “Blocked” Section

In the settings menu, scroll down to the “Privacy Controls” section. Tap on “Blocked” to view a list of all the users you have blocked on Snapchat. Locate the User You Want to Unblock

Browse through the list of blocked users until you find the name of the person you want to unblock. Unblock the User

Tap on the name of the person. A menu will appear with options related to the blocked user. Select “Unblock” to remove the restriction. Confirm the Action

Snapchat will prompt you to confirm your decision to unblock the user. Tap “Yes” or “Confirm” to proceed. Reconnect with the Person

After unblocking, the person will no longer be restricted, and you can interact with them as usual. If you were removed from their friends list during the block, you may need to send them a new friend request to re-establish your connection.

