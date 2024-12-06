Close Menu
    Subscribe
    HOW-TO

    How To Unblock Someone On Snapchat

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    What Does "FWB" Mean on Snapchat: Why Can't I Add My AI on Snapchat:What Does "GNS" Mean on Snapchat? Decoding Snapchat Slang: What Does the "X" Mean on Snapchat in 2022? Decoding Snapchat Slang

    Blocking someone on Snapchat is a way to manage privacy or avoid unwanted interactions, but unblocking them is just as easy if you decide to reconnect. Snapchat provides a straightforward method to manage your blocked list and restore contact with someone. Here’s how to unblock someone on Snapchat.

    1. Open the Snapchat App
      Launch the Snapchat app on your mobile device. Make sure you are logged into your account.
    2. Access Your Profile
      Tap on your Bitmoji or profile icon in the top-left corner of the main screen. This will open your profile page, where you can manage your settings.
    3. Go to the Settings Menu
      On your profile page, tap the gear icon in the top-right corner to open the settings menu. This is where you’ll find all your account preferences and privacy controls.
    4. Scroll to the “Blocked” Section
      In the settings menu, scroll down to the “Privacy Controls” section. Tap on “Blocked” to view a list of all the users you have blocked on Snapchat.
    5. Locate the User You Want to Unblock
      Browse through the list of blocked users until you find the name of the person you want to unblock.
    6. Unblock the User
      Tap on the name of the person. A menu will appear with options related to the blocked user. Select “Unblock” to remove the restriction.
    7. Confirm the Action
      Snapchat will prompt you to confirm your decision to unblock the user. Tap “Yes” or “Confirm” to proceed.
    8. Reconnect with the Person
      After unblocking, the person will no longer be restricted, and you can interact with them as usual. If you were removed from their friends list during the block, you may need to send them a new friend request to re-establish your connection.

    Also Read: How To Unblock Someone On Messenger

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.