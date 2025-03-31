Blocking someone on WhatsApp can be useful if you want to stop unwanted messages. However, if you change your mind and want to reconnect, unblocking is simple. Whether you’re using an Android or iPhone, here’s how to unblock someone on WhatsApp.

Unblocking Through Settings

The easiest way to unblock someone is through WhatsApp settings:

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

on your phone. Tap the three dots (Android) or Settings (iPhone).

(Android) or (iPhone). Go to Privacy and then select Blocked Contacts .

and then select . Find the contact you want to unblock.

Tap on their name and select Unblock.

Once unblocked, the person will be able to message and call you again.

Unblocking from the Chat Window

If you still have the chat with the blocked contact, you can unblock them directly:

Open WhatsApp and go to Chats .

and go to . Find the blocked contact’s conversation.

Tap on the chat and you’ll see an “Unblock” option.

option. Select Unblock to restore communication.

This method is useful if you recently blocked someone and still have their chat history.

Unblocking by Sending a Message

If you try to message a blocked contact, WhatsApp will prompt you to unblock them:

Open WhatsApp and go to Chats .

and go to . Search for the contact’s name or number.

Tap on their profile and select Unblock to send them a message.

Once unblocked, they will receive any new messages you send, but they won’t see messages sent while they were blocked.

What Happens After Unblocking?

The unblocked person won’t be notified that you unblocked them.

that you unblocked them. They can see your profile picture, status, and last seen if your privacy settings allow it.

if your privacy settings allow it. Any messages they sent while blocked won’t be delivered to you.

to you. You will need to manually re-add them to a group if they were removed while blocked.

