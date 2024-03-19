WhatsApp Status allows users to share updates, photos, videos, and more with their contacts. While browsing through Status updates, you might come across someone whose updates you previously muted. If you wish to unmute them and start viewing their Status updates again, this guide will walk you through the process how to unmute someone on WhatsApp status.

Unlock your smartphone and launch the WhatsApp application. Ensure that you are logged in to your WhatsApp account. Tap on the “Status” tab located at the bottom of the screen. This will open the Status section, where you can view updates from your contacts. Scroll through the list of Status updates until you find the contact whose updates you want to unmute. Status updates are displayed in chronological order, with the most recent updates appearing first. Look for the contact’s profile picture or name with a crossed-out speaker icon next to it. This icon indicates that you have muted the contact’s updates. Press and hold the contact’s Status update that you want to unmute. This action will bring up a menu of options related to that specific Status update. After long-pressing the contact’s Status, a menu will appear with options such as Reply, Forward, and Mute. Tap on the “Unmute” option from this menu. WhatsApp will display a confirmation prompt asking if you want to unmute the contact’s updates. Confirm your decision by tapping on the “Unmute” button or equivalent option. Once you’ve successfully unmuted the contact, WhatsApp will display a message confirming that their updates will now appear in your Status feed. If you have multiple contacts whose updates you’ve muted, repeat the process for each contact you wish to unmute. Long-press their Status update, select the “Unmute” option, and confirm your decision. You’ve now successfully unmuted the contact’s updates on WhatsApp Status. You can now view their Status updates in your feed like before.

Also Read: How To Track Someone On WhatsApp