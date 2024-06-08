Updating your banking details on IntelliMali is a crucial step to ensure that your funds are accurately deposited into your account. Whether you’ve changed banks or need to correct existing information, IntelliMali offers a straightforward process for updating your banking details. This guide will walk you through each step on how to update banking details on IntelliMali.
- Prepare Your Information Before you start the update process, gather all the necessary information:
- Your new bank account number.
- The bank’s name and branch code.
- Your identification document (ID or passport) for verification purposes.
- Log In to Your IntelliMali Account
- Open your web browser and go to the IntelliMali website.
- Click on the “Login” button and enter your username and password.
- If you have forgotten your login details, use the “Forgot Password” feature to reset your password.
- Navigate to the Banking Details Section
- Once logged in, locate the “Account Settings” or “Profile” section.
- Look for the “Banking Details” or “Payment Information” option within the menu.
- Enter Your New Banking Information
- Click on the “Update Banking Details” button.
- Carefully enter your new bank account number, bank name, and branch code.
- Double-check the information for accuracy to avoid any delays in fund transfers.
- Upload Supporting Documents
- IntelliMali may require proof of your new banking details for verification.
- Prepare a scanned copy or a clear photo of your bank statement or a letter from your bank showing your new account details.
- Upload the document using the provided upload feature.
- Verify Your Identity
- To ensure security, you may need to verify your identity.
- Upload a copy of your ID or passport as required.
- Follow any additional steps for verification that IntelliMali may prompt you to complete.
- Submit Your Update Request
- After entering all the necessary information and uploading the required documents, review your entries to ensure everything is correct.
- Click the “Submit” or “Update” button to send your request to IntelliMali.
- Confirmation and Processing
- IntelliMali will process your update request. This may take a few days.
- You will receive a confirmation email or notification once your banking details have been successfully updated.
- Check Your Updated Details
- Log back into your IntelliMali account after a few days to confirm that your new banking details have been updated.
- Go to the “Banking Details” section to verify that the information is correct.
- Contact Support If Necessary
- If you encounter any issues or if your banking details are not updated within the expected timeframe, contact IntelliMali support.
- Use the contact information provided on the IntelliMali website or your account portal to reach out for assistance.
