Boomplay is a popular music streaming and download platform that allows users to discover, stream, and download music from a vast library of songs across various genres. If you’re an artist or a content creator looking to share your music with a wider audience, uploading your music to Boomplay can help you reach millions of listeners. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of how to upload music on Boomplay.

Sign Up for an Account Before you can upload music to Boomplay, you’ll need to create an account. Visit the Boomplay website or download the Boomplay app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Follow the prompts to sign up for a new account using your email address or phone number. You may also have the option to sign up using your existing social media accounts. Verify Your Account Once you’ve signed up, Boomplay may require you to verify your account via email or SMS verification code. Follow the instructions provided to complete the verification process. Navigate to the Artist Hub After successfully signing up and verifying your account, log in to your Boomplay account.

Navigate to the “Artist Hub” section, which is typically located in the menu or profile settings. Complete Your Artist Profile Before uploading music, it’s essential to complete your artist profile. Provide accurate and detailed information about yourself or your band, including your bio, genre, location, and social media links.

Upload a professional artist photo or band logo to represent your brand on Boomplay. Upload Your Music Once your artist profile is set up, you can proceed to upload your music. Navigate to the “Upload Music” or “Add Music” section within the Artist Hub.

Click on the “Upload” button and select the audio files you want to upload from your computer or mobile device. Supported file formats may include MP3, AAC, FLAC, and WAV.

Fill in the required metadata for each song, including the title, artist name, album name, release date, genre, and language. You may also add album artwork to accompany your music. Review and Submit Your Music After uploading your music files and completing the metadata fields, review the information to ensure accuracy and consistency.

Once you’re satisfied with the details, click on the “Submit” or “Upload” button to initiate the upload process. Depending on the size and number of files, the upload may take some time to complete. Wait for Approval After submitting your music, Boomplay’s moderation team will review your content to ensure compliance with their content guidelines and quality standards.

The approval process may take several days, so be patient and check your email or notifications for updates on the status of your submission. Monitor Your Music Performance Once your music is approved and published on Boomplay, you can monitor its performance using the analytics tools provided in the Artist Hub.

Track metrics such as streams, downloads, and listener demographics to gain insights into your audience and engagement levels.

