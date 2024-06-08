eBucks is a popular rewards program offered by First National Bank (FNB) in South Africa, allowing customers to earn and spend points on a variety of goods and services. Whether you’re new to the program or looking to maximize your eBucks benefits, this comprehensive guide will walk you through everything you need to know how to use eBucks.

Earning eBucks Earn eBucks by engaging in everyday banking activities such as using your FNB credit or debit card, maintaining a good account standing, and utilizing FNB’s digital banking services.

Earn additional eBucks when you shop at FNB’s partner retailers, both online and in-store. Look out for special promotions that offer higher earning rates.

Earn eBucks when you fill up your tank at participating fuel stations, helping you save on your travel expenses. Checking Your eBucks Balance Log in to your FNB online banking account to check your eBucks balance and transaction history.

Use the FNB mobile app to conveniently view your eBucks balance on the go.

Visit the eBucks website and log in to your account for detailed information on your rewards and spending options. Spending Your eBucks Use your eBucks to shop at the eBucks online store, which offers a wide range of products including electronics, fashion, and home goods.

Spend your eBucks at FNB’s partner retailers for everyday purchases such as groceries, clothing, and entertainment.

Redeem your eBucks for travel-related expenses including flights, accommodation, and car rentals. You can also use eBucks for event tickets and other entertainment options. Using eBucks Rewards Purchase vouchers with your eBucks to use at various retailers and service providers.

Feel good by donating your eBucks to selected charities and make a positive impact.

Use eBucks to pay for certain bills directly through the FNB platform. Maximizing Your eBucks Earnings Understand the eBucks Rewards Levels, which determine how many eBucks you earn based on your banking behavior. Aim to reach higher levels for better earning rates.

Pay attention to special offers and promotions that provide opportunities to earn bonus eBucks.

Review your monthly eBucks goals and ensure you meet the criteria to maximize your earnings.

Also Read: How To Update Banking Details On IntelliMali