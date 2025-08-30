Polygel is a popular nail enhancement product that combines the flexibility of gel and the strength of acrylics. It is lightweight, durable, and easy to work with, making it a favorite among nail enthusiasts. To get the best results, you need to know the correct way of applying and shaping it at home or in a salon. Here is how to use polygel.

Prepare Your Nails

Start by washing your hands and drying them well. Push back your cuticles, trim any excess skin, and file your natural nails into shape. Lightly buff the surface to remove shine and improve adhesion.

Apply a Base Coat

Coat your nails with a thin layer of base coat and cure it under a UV or LED lamp. This step helps the Polygel stick better and prevents lifting.

Choose a Dual Form or Nail Tip

Decide whether you want to use dual forms (molds) or nail tips. Dual forms are reusable and help shape the Polygel, while tips extend the natural nail for extra length.

Squeeze Out the Polygel

Using the tube, squeeze a small bead of Polygel onto the chosen form or directly on your nail. Adjust the amount depending on the length and thickness you want.

Shape with Slip Solution

Dip your brush into slip solution to prevent sticking, then gently spread and shape the Polygel. Smooth it evenly so the nail looks natural and well-formed.

Cure Under UV/LED Lamp

Once shaped, cure the nail under a UV or LED lamp for about 30–60 seconds, depending on the lamp’s strength. This hardens the Polygel in place.

File and Shape

Remove the dual form if used, then file the nails to refine their shape and smooth the surface. Buff lightly to prepare for the top coat.

Apply Top Coat

Finish with a layer of top coat for shine and protection. Cure again under the lamp to seal everything in.

Moisturize Your Cuticles

Apply cuticle oil around your nails to keep them hydrated and looking healthy.

