A virtual card is a digital version of a physical debit or credit card. It allows you to make secure online payments without exposing your actual card details. Many banks and financial apps offer virtual cards for safer transactions. Using a virtual card is simple, convenient, and helps protect you from fraud. Here is how to use virtual card.

Get a Virtual Card

Sign up with a bank or financial service that provides virtual cards. You may need to register through online banking or a mobile app. Once approved, the virtual card will be issued instantly and displayed on your screen with a card number, CVV, and expiry date.

Load Money onto the Card

Before using the card, ensure it has funds. You can transfer money from your bank account, link it to your main debit card, or top it up through the app. Some cards are prepaid, while others are linked directly to your account.

Use for Online Shopping

When paying online, enter the virtual card number, expiry date, and CVV code just like a normal card. The payment will be processed, and the amount deducted from your balance or linked account. This keeps your real card details hidden.

Manage Subscriptions

Virtual cards are great for subscriptions such as Netflix, Spotify, or online courses. If you no longer want the service, you can simply block or delete the virtual card without affecting your main account.

Set Spending Limits

Most virtual cards allow you to set daily or monthly spending limits. This helps you manage your budget and prevents overspending. It also gives you extra control in case of suspicious transactions.

Secure Your Card

Always keep your login details safe and never share your virtual card information with strangers. If you notice any unusual activity, freeze or cancel the card immediately through the app.

