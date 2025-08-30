WhatsApp is a popular messaging app that allows you to chat, share files, and make calls. Many people know it mainly as a mobile app, but it can also be used on a laptop. This makes it easier to type messages, send documents, and stay connected while working or studying on a computer. Here is how to use WhatsApp on laptop.

Open WhatsApp Web or Download the App

You can use WhatsApp on your laptop in two ways. The first is by visiting the official website [web.whatsapp.com]. The second option is downloading the WhatsApp desktop app from the Microsoft Store for Windows or the App Store for Mac.

Connect with QR Code

Once you open WhatsApp Web or the desktop app, a QR code will appear on your screen. On your phone, open WhatsApp, go to Settings > Linked Devices, and tap Link a Device. Scan the QR code on your laptop screen with your phone to connect.

Access Your Chats

After linking, all your WhatsApp chats will appear on the laptop. You can send and receive messages, share files, photos, videos, and voice notes just like on your phone.

Make Calls

On the WhatsApp desktop app, you can make voice and video calls. Simply open a chat and click the call or video icon. For WhatsApp Web, this feature may be limited, so the app is better for calling.

Log Out When Finished

If you are using a shared or public laptop, always log out after use. To do this, click the three-dot menu on WhatsApp Web or the desktop app and select Log Out. This keeps your messages private and secure.

Enjoy Multitasking

Using WhatsApp on a laptop helps with multitasking. You can reply to chats while working on documents, attending classes online, or browsing the internet without switching devices.

