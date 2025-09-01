WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging apps worldwide. Normally, it requires your phone to log in, but new updates allow you to use WhatsApp on a PC without constantly keeping your phone connected. This makes it easier to chat, share files, and manage conversations directly from your computer. Here is how to use WhatsApp on PC without phone.

Download WhatsApp Desktop App

Go to the official WhatsApp website or Microsoft Store and download the WhatsApp desktop application for your PC. Once installed, open it to begin the setup process.

Link Device Once

Initially, you need to link your phone to the PC app. Open WhatsApp on your phone, go to Settings > Linked Devices, and tap Link a Device. Scan the QR code displayed on your PC screen.

Use Multi-Device Feature

WhatsApp now supports a multi-device feature. This means after the first link, your PC can continue running WhatsApp even if your phone is offline, turned off, or not connected to the internet.

Access Chats and Media

Once linked, you can send and receive messages, images, videos, and documents directly from your PC. The experience is the same as on your phone, but with a bigger screen and keyboard.

Make Voice and Video Calls

With the desktop app, you can also make voice and video calls. All you need is a microphone and camera on your PC. This is very useful for business meetings or chatting with friends.

Log Out if Needed

If you are on a shared PC, make sure to log out when finished. Click the three-dot menu on the desktop app and select Log Out. This keeps your chats private.

