[Complete Guide] How To View Facebook Private Profile

As social media use has increased, so has the need for privacy. Facebook leads the way with private profiles preventing strangers from viewing the account’s details and what it posts. However, curiosity about a person or concern that they may be stalking you makes it necessary to view their profile. The need increases if you suspect your partner has a secret Facebook profile.

This guide will explore how to view a Facebook private profile while respecting privacy laws. We’ll also highlight a reliable third-party app, KidsGuard Pro for Android, that simplifies the process.

Why Would Someone Want to View a Private Facebook Profile?

Private Facebook profiles, also called locked accounts, interest different people for various reasons. Some common ones include checking to see if someone you know is hiding something, such as pictures of secret vacations. You may also want to view a locked profile to learn more about someone of interest, such as a potential business partner.

Whatever your reason, you must understand that privacy on social media is crucial, especially when someone goes the extra mile to ensure it. However, it is not unreasonable to want to know more about a person and use lawful means to peek in on their profile.

Despite being challenging, viewing a private Facebook profile is not entirely impossible. Below are some standard ways to circumvent the privacy barrier.

Method 1: Sending a Friend Request

Requesting someone with a locked account to be your Facebook friend is by far the most common approach. This method is simple and does not require any specialized tools.

You can send a friend request by following the steps below.

Log into your Facebook account. Tap on the search icon to open the search bar. Type in the name of the user you want to friend request. Scroll the results to find the one that matches your search. Click on the “Add Friend” button to send a friend request. Once accepted, you can view the person’s account without restrictions.

The main limitation of this method is that the account must accept your friend request for you to view details about the person of interest.

Method 2: Searching for Profile Information on Google

Google often crawls Facebook profiles and indexes any details a user has allowed the public to view. This way, the account can be found via a simple Google search, and information about it can be viewed without logging into Facebook.

If the settings permit, such a search can yield information such as the profile and username, profile and cover photos, public posts and photos, about section, mutual friends list, and business or public page links.

To view a Facebook profile through this method, follow the steps below.

Access the Google search tab from a trusted browser. Type in the Facebook profile or username of the target account. You can include additional information like their city if known. Google will pull up all public information about the profile for viewing without logging into Facebook.

The biggest misgiving of this method is that the results are highly dependent on the target profile’s privacy settings.

Method 3: Using a Facebook Profile Viewer Tool (Caution Advised)

Today, the internet is filled with Facebook profile viewing tools that promise to help you bypass locked account restrictions. Although some of these tools deliver on what they say they will do, it is essential to be aware of their associated risks.

Some jurisdictions have strict privacy laws prohibiting the use of such tools to view private information, including private Facebook accounts. Breaking these rules can earn you jail time, a fine, or a lawsuit. It is also worth remembering that some of these tools do not seek explicit user consent and, as such, present an ethical concern.

However, phishing attacks are the main risks associated with unregulated third-party tools for viewing private Facebook profiles. Many of these websites are scams that hide the main activity of the people behind them, which is to collect and sell people’s data. Using them puts your data and the target account at risk of cyberattacks.

Using KidsGuard Pro for Android Monitoring (For Parents or Partners)

As a parent or someone in a long-term relationship, you need a safe and reliable method of viewing a private Facebook profile. Having access to this allows you to monitor your child or partner’s activity online to ensure they are safe and avoid any instances of infidelity.

If the description above matches what you need, KidsGuard Pro for Android is the tool you are looking for. This comprehensive parental monitoring tool is designed with the safety of your information and that of your loved one in mind. Unlike other tools that breach privacy or require jailbreaking and rooting, KidsGuard Pro for Android can be downloaded and installed normally.

KidsGuard Pro for Android does more than just give you access to view a locked Facebook account; it also enables real-time message monitoring. You can see who your child or partner is talking to behind a private profile, the media they send and receive, and other activities they engage in.

This app can even retrieve deleted messages and help you see other information, such as friend requests and complete friend lists of the locked account.

Setting up KidsGuard Pro for Android on your child or partner’s device is easy with the process below.

Visit the ClevGuard website and register an account using your email. Choose your KidsGuard Pro plan and make the payment. Download KidsGuard Pro for Android and install it on the target device with the user’s consent. Follow the prompts to set up the app and ensure it works correctly. Log into your account, bind the device, and start monitoring the Facebook activity of their private profile.

This option stands out from the other methods discussed above because it works transparently and lawfully. Moreover, KidsGuard Pro for Android does not store users’ information or share it with third parties, guaranteeing its safety. The setup is easy, and the app works discreetly in the background.

Risks and Ethical Considerations of Viewing Private Profiles

We’ve highlighted why it is necessary to view private profiles on Facebook. Regardless, knowing the risks and ethical considerations of doing this is wise. Many countries now have privacy protection laws that guard against invasion of privacy. Going around these regulations to check what someone’s private Facebook profile contains can be considered illegal and attract a fine or punishment.

Nurturing trust in our relationships with children and romantic partners is also critical. Where open communication and no malice exist, we can obtain their consent to view their locked Facebook accounts without breaking laws or offending them.

Conclusion

You can view a private Facebook account by sending a friend request, searching on Google, or using a third-party viewing tool. While using any of these methods, always be sure to stay within the boundaries of the law and seek consent where possible.

For parents and adults who want to check on their kids and partners, a more reliable tool to use is KidsGuard Pro for Android. This monitoring tool allows you to track Facebook activity and messages of the target account without breaking any laws or raising suspicion. Get started today with a free trial.