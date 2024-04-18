fbpx
    How To View WhatsApp Status Secretly

    Damaris Gatwiri
    How To View WhatsApp Status Secretly

    WhatsApp status updates offer a glimpse into the lives of our contacts, but sometimes we may want to view these updates discreetly without alerting others. Whether it’s out of curiosity or privacy concerns, there are ways to view WhatsApp statuses secretly. In this guide, we’ll explore methods how to view WhatsApp status secretly.

    1. Turn Off Read Receipts
      • By disabling read receipts in your WhatsApp settings, you can prevent others from knowing when you’ve viewed their status updates.
      • Go to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy.
      • Turn off the “Read Receipts” option.
      • Keep in mind that this setting will also disable read receipts for regular messages.
    2. Enable Airplane Mode
      • Before viewing a status, enable Airplane Mode on your device to disconnect from the internet.
      • Open WhatsApp and navigate to the Status tab.
      • View the status updates without worrying about others seeing that you’ve viewed them.
      • Remember to close WhatsApp and disable Airplane Mode afterward to reconnect to the internet.
    3. Use a Third-Party Status Viewer
      • Several third-party apps and websites allow users to view WhatsApp statuses anonymously.
      • These apps typically download status updates to your device without notifying the original poster.
      • Be cautious when using third-party apps and ensure they are reputable to avoid security risks.
    4. Temporarily Hide Your Online Status
      • If you don’t want others to see when you’re online, you can temporarily hide your online status in WhatsApp.
      • Go to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy.
      • Adjust the “Last Seen” option to “Nobody” or “My Contacts” to hide your online status.
      • Keep in mind that hiding your online status will also prevent you from seeing others’ online statuses.
    5. Mute Status Updates
      • If you want to avoid seeing certain contacts’ status updates altogether, you can mute their status updates.
      • Long-press on the contact’s status update and select the “Mute” option.
      • Choose the duration for which you want to mute their status updates (e.g., 8 hours, 1 week, or 1 year).
      • You will no longer receive notifications for their status updates during the muted period.

    How To View WhatsApp Status Secretly

     
