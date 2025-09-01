A down jacket is warm, lightweight, and perfect for cold weather. However, washing it the wrong way can damage the delicate feathers inside and reduce its insulating power. To keep your jacket fluffy, clean, and long-lasting, it’s important to follow the right washing and drying methods. Here’s how to wash a down jacket safely at home.

Check the Care Label

Before washing, read the care label inside your jacket. It tells you the right washing method, water temperature, and drying instructions. Following this guide helps prevent damage.

Prepare the Jacket

Zip up all zippers, close Velcro straps, and empty the pockets. This helps protect the jacket’s shape and prevents damage in the wash.

Use a Gentle Detergent

Avoid regular detergents, bleach, and fabric softeners, as they can harm the down feathers. Instead, use a mild liquid detergent or a special down cleaner available for feather-filled clothing.

Wash on a Gentle Cycle

Place your jacket in the washing machine on a delicate cycle with cold water. If you have a front-loading machine, it’s better, since top loaders with agitators can damage the jacket.

Rinse Thoroughly

It’s important to remove all detergent from the feathers. Run an extra rinse cycle to make sure no soap is left inside.

Dry with Care

Air drying alone can leave the feathers clumped together. For best results, tumble dry your jacket on a low heat setting. Add a few clean tennis balls or dryer balls to the machine. These help fluff up the feathers and restore the jacket’s puffiness.

Store Properly

Once fully dry, hang your down jacket in a cool, dry place. Do not compress it for long periods, as this can flatten the feathers.

