A K-Way jacket is designed to be durable, waterproof, and breathable, making it perfect for outdoor activities. To keep it in good condition, you need to wash it carefully. Using the wrong method can damage the fabric or reduce its waterproofing. Here’s how to wash a K-Way jacket the right way.

Read the Care Label

Always start by checking the care label inside your jacket. It provides specific washing instructions from the manufacturer, such as water temperature and drying guidelines.

Close All Zips and Fastenings

Before washing, zip up the front and pockets and fasten any Velcro straps. This prevents damage to the fabric and keeps the jacket in shape during washing.

Use a Gentle Detergent

Avoid strong detergents, bleach, or fabric softeners as they can harm the waterproof coating. Instead, use a mild liquid detergent or a cleaner made specifically for waterproof clothing.

Wash on a Gentle Cycle

Place the jacket in the washing machine on a gentle cycle with cold or lukewarm water. If you prefer, you can also hand wash it in a basin using mild detergent.

Rinse Thoroughly

Make sure all detergent is rinsed out. Leftover soap can clog the fabric pores and affect breathability. You may need to run an extra rinse cycle.

Dry Carefully

Air-dry your jacket by hanging it on a hanger in a shaded area. Do not wring it out or expose it to direct sunlight. Some K-Way jackets can be tumble-dried on a low heat setting, but only if the care label allows it.

Reproof if Needed

After several washes, the waterproof coating may start to fade. You can restore it by using a waterproofing spray or wash-in treatment designed for outdoor gear.

Also Read: How To Use Meat Tenderiser