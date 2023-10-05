WhatsApp is a popular messaging platform that allows you to connect with people worldwide. However, you may not always want to save a contact’s number on your phone just to send them a WhatsApp message. In this guide, we’ll show you how to WhatsApp without saving number on PC.

Method 1: WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp Web is an official feature that allows you to use WhatsApp on your PC through a web browser. While this method still requires saving the contact on your mobile device, you can use WhatsApp Web without adding the contact’s number to your phone’s address book.

Steps to Use WhatsApp Web

Open a web browser (e.g., Chrome, Firefox) on your PC. Visit the WhatsApp Web website by typing “web.whatsapp.com” in the browser’s address bar. Open WhatsApp on your mobile device. Tap the three dots (menu) in the top-right corner of the WhatsApp app and select “WhatsApp Web.” Scan the QR code displayed on your PC screen using your phone’s camera. This will sync your WhatsApp account with WhatsApp Web. Once connected, you can send messages to any contact without saving their number on your phone. Simply type the contact’s number in the search bar, and you can start a chat.

Method 2: WhatsApp Desktop App

WhatsApp also offers a desktop application for Windows and Mac users. Similar to WhatsApp Web, you can use this app to send messages without saving contacts on your mobile device.

Steps to Use WhatsApp Desktop

Download and install the WhatsApp Desktop app on your PC from the WhatsApp website (https://www.whatsapp.com/download/). Open the app on your PC. Open WhatsApp on your mobile device. Tap the three dots (menu) in the top-right corner of the WhatsApp app and select “WhatsApp Web.” Scan the QR code displayed on your PC screen using your phone’s camera. Once connected, you can send messages to any contact without saving their number on your phone using the search bar within the WhatsApp Desktop app.

Method 3: Using Third-Party Services (Not Recommended)

There are third-party services and websites that claim to let you send WhatsApp messages without saving contacts. However, these services can be unreliable and potentially compromise your privacy or security. It’s recommended to use official WhatsApp features like WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop for a safer experience.

WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop are official and secure methods for using WhatsApp on your PC without saving a contact’s number on your mobile device. These methods provide a convenient way to communicate with contacts without cluttering your phone’s address book.

