When it comes to sending mail, ensuring that the address on the envelope is correctly formatted is essential for efficient delivery. Whether you’re sending a letter, invitation, or package, following proper addressing etiquette is key. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to write address on envelope.

Begin by writing the recipient’s full name or the name of the organization receiving the mail. Use the appropriate title, such as Mr., Mrs., Ms., or Dr., if known. Next, write the street address or P.O. Box number where the recipient receives mail. Include any apartment or suite numbers on the same line after the street address. Below the street address, write the city, state, and ZIP code of the destination. Ensure that the city and state are spelled out in full, and use the correct two-letter abbreviation for the state. Followed by a comma, the ZIP code should be written in five-digit format. If sending mail internationally, include the name of the country on the line below the city, state, and ZIP code. On the upper-left corner of the envelope, write your return address. Include your full name or the name of your organization, street address or P.O. Box, city, state, and ZIP code. This allows for the return of the mail in case it cannot be delivered to the recipient. Write the address legibly and clearly on the front of the envelope using dark ink, such as black or blue. Use uppercase letters and avoid using punctuation marks, except for hyphens in street addresses or periods in P.O. Box numbers. Align the address to the left margin and use a standard font size and style, such as Arial or Times New Roman, for consistency and readability. If necessary, include an attention line above the recipient’s name to direct the mail to a specific person or department. Additionally, you can add special delivery instructions, such as “Fragile” or “Do Not Bend,” below the recipient’s address.

