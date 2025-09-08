How To Write An Affidavit For Proof Of Residence

An affidavit for proof of residence is a sworn written statement confirming where you live. It is often required for official purposes such as school enrollment, banking, or legal matters. Writing this document correctly ensures it is accepted by authorities. It must be clear, truthful, and signed before a commissioner of oaths or notary public. Here is how to write affidavit for proof of residence.

Begin with the Title

Start the document with a clear heading such as Affidavit of Residence or Proof of Residence Affidavit. This shows the purpose of the document immediately.

Provide Your Personal Details

Write your full name, identification number, and current residential address. State that you are making the affidavit voluntarily and under oath, confirming that the details you provide are true.

State Your Address Clearly

Include the complete address where you live, including house number, street name, city, and postal code if applicable. Be as specific as possible to avoid confusion.

Add Supporting Details

Mention how long you have lived at the address and, if necessary, include details such as utility bills or lease agreements that support your statement. These attachments strengthen your affidavit.

Write the Declaration Statement

Include a formal declaration such as:

I, [Your Name], solemnly affirm that I currently reside at [Full Address] and that this statement is true to the best of my knowledge.

Leave Space for Signature and Date

At the end, include a section where you will sign and date the affidavit. This confirms that you are taking responsibility for the information provided.

Include Witness or Notary Section

Most affidavits must be signed before a commissioner of oaths, lawyer, or notary public. Leave space for their signature, official stamp, and details to make the document legally valid.

Sample Affidavit for Proof of Residence:

AFFIDAVIT OF RESIDENCE

I, John Mwangi, holder of ID number 12345678, residing at House No. 45, River Road, Nairobi, do hereby solemnly affirm and state as follows:

That I am an adult of sound mind and the deponent herein. That I currently reside at the above-mentioned address. That I have lived at this address since January 2020. That I swear this affidavit to confirm my proof of residence for official purposes.

Signed: _____________________

Date: ______________________

Sworn before me at Nairobi on this 15th day of August 2025.

Signature & Stamp of Commissioner of Oaths/Notary

Also Read: How To Write A Sponsorship Proposal